A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
U.S. News

Second police officer from Missouri department charged in connection with attack

This photo provided by St. Louis County Police Department shows Michael Hill. Northwoods, Missouri, Police Officer Michael Hill is facing charges after a man was allegedly driven to a secluded spot and beaten until his jaw broke. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, announced that he has charged Hill with second-degree kidnapping. (St. Louis County Police Department via AP)
1 of 2 | 

This photo provided by St. Louis County Police Department shows Michael Hill. Northwoods, Missouri, Police Officer Michael Hill is facing charges after a man was allegedly driven to a secluded spot and beaten until his jaw broke. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, announced that he has charged Hill with second-degree kidnapping. (St. Louis County Police Department via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo provided by St. Louis County Police Department shows Samuel Davis. On Monday, July 17, 2023, Northwoods Officer Samuel Davis, 26, was charged with assault and kidnapping, stemming from an arrest on July 4 that Davis made without informing dispatchers or writing a report, according to the probable cause statement.(St. Louis County Police Department via AP).
2 of 2 | 

This photo provided by St. Louis County Police Department shows Samuel Davis. On Monday, July 17, 2023, Northwoods Officer Samuel Davis, 26, was charged with assault and kidnapping, stemming from an arrest on July 4 that Davis made without informing dispatchers or writing a report, according to the probable cause statement.(St. Louis County Police Department via AP).

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By The Associated Press
 
Share

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A second police officer from a suburban St. Louis department is now facing charges after a man was allegedly driven to a secluded spot and beaten until his jaw broke.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell on Wednesday announced that his office charged Northwoods, Missouri, Police Officer Michael Hill, 51, with second-degree kidnapping. Hill is jailed on $100,000 cash-only bond and doesn’t yet have a listed attorney.

On Monday, Northwoods Officer Samuel Davis, 26, was charged with assault and kidnapping, stemming from an arrest on July 4. St. Louis County police said Davis handcuffed a man, then turned off his own body camera before driving him to a secluded spot, where the man was allegedly pepper-sprayed, beaten with a baton and told not to return to Northwoods.

Other news
FILE - James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, gestures during an interview on Nov. 19, 2019, in Richmond, Va. Bullard, one of the most hawkish members of the central bank since it started it aggressive rate-hiking campaign, is stepping down, according to an announcement from the bank Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
St. Louis Fed president Jim Bullard, one of the central bank’s most hawkish members, stepping down
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, one of the most hawkish members of the central bank since it started it aggressive rate-hiking campaign, is stepping down.
A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the exit ramp to a rest area on westbound Interstate 70 in Highland, Ill., on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
3 dead, 14 hurt after Greyhound bus strikes semis in Illinois; NTSB investigating
Illinois State Police say a Greyhound passenger bus crashed into three tractor-trailers parked along a highway rest area exit in southern Illinois, killing three people and injuring 14 others, some seriously.
A no trespassing sign hangs on a fence around the West Lake Landfill Superfund site on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Bridgeton, Mo. Federal officials plan to remove some of the hazardous leached barium sulfate that is at the landfill and cap the rest. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Takeaways from AP’s examination of nuclear waste problems in the St. Louis region
The St. Louis region has been struggling with nuclear waste since uranium was first processed at a plant near downtown starting in the early 1940s.
Susie Gaffney poses for a photo along Coldwater Creek near where she used to live Friday, April 7, 2023, in Florissant, Mo. The creek was contaminated when nuclear waste from the Manhattan Project flowed into the waterway past homes, schools and businesses. St. Louis played an important role in the country’s effort to build the first nuclear weapon. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
How America’s push for the atomic bomb spawned enduring radioactive waste problems in St. Louis
Newly public documents are showing how America’s push for the atomic bomb helped saddle St. Louis with an enduring radioactive waste problem. St.

A witness called 911 after finding the bloodied man. Police said the victim’s jaw was broken, among other serious injuries.

The probable cause statement in Hill’s arrest said he was Davis’ supervising officer and was with Davis when the man was taken into custody at a Walgreens store. The statement said Hill told a store employee “what would happen to the victim.”

Like Davis, Hill never activated his body camera, never informed the dispatcher that a suspect was in custody, and didn’t write a report, the probable cause statement said.

“There is no excuse for this criminal conduct, and my office will prosecute these officers to the fullest extent of the law,” Bell said in a statement.

Northwoods police Chief Dennis Shireff told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Davis has been suspended as the investigation plays out.