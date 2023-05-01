Corrections officers on leave after psychiatric unit death

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Multiple New Hampshire corrections officers have been placed on leave as authorities investigate the death of a patient at the state’s secure psychiatric unit.

Jason Rothe, 50, died Saturday after a physical altercation with several corrections officers, the attorney general’s office said Monday. An autopsy was inconclusive. Prison officials said they are cooperating with the investigation.

“The Department of Corrections strives to provide adequate and appropriate care to all residents regardless of their history,” the department said in a statement. “Any death of a resident under the care and custody of the Department is a tragedy and the Department extends its sympathy to the family of Mr. Rothe.”

The secure psychiatric unit at the state prison treats inmates in need of acute psychiatric care, those found not guilty by reason of insanity and those who haven’t committed crimes but are deemed too dangerous to remain at the state psychiatric hospital.

The latter category has long sparked protest by those who argue that civilly committed patients shouldn’t be housed with criminals. The state has faced multiple lawsuits, and lawmakers in recent years have allocated money to build a stand-alone forensic psychiatric hospital on the grounds of the state hospital to move such patients out of the prison.