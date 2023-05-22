Driver killed after semi strikes train in rural northeastern Missouri

MADISON, Mo. (AP) — The driver of a semi died when his vehicle struck a train in rural northeastern Missouri.

The accident happened Sunday afternoon near the town of Madison in Monroe County, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of St. Louis. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Russell Minnis, 65, of Higbee, Missouri, was traveling on U.S. 24 and failed to stop at a train track that was equipped with a crossbar, warning light and bell.

Minnis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck struck a Norfolk Southern locomotive that was already crossing the highway, causing several containers to derail, a Norfolk Southern spokesman said. No hazardous material was involved.

The accident forced closure of a section of the highway. It wasn’t immediately clear when it would reopen.