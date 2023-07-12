President Joe Biden looks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he speaks during an event with G-7 leaders on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to announce a joint declaration of support for Ukraine. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Politics

Democratic Missouri lawmaker May enters race for US Sen. Hawley’s seat

By SUMMER BALLENTINE
 
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State Sen. Karla May is running for U.S. Senate in Missouri, the St. Louis Democrat announced Tuesday in her hometown.

May is vying for the Democratic nomination against St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell and Marine veteran Lucas Kunce.

The winner likely will face off against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley in the 2024 general election.

If elected, May or Bell would be among the first, if not the only, person of color elected to statewide office in Missouri. But Democrats face slim odds in the now Republican-dominated state.

Voters first elected May to the state Legislature in 2010.