Democratic Missouri lawmaker May enters race for US Sen. Hawley’s seat
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State Sen. Karla May is running for U.S. Senate in Missouri, the St. Louis Democrat announced Tuesday in her hometown.
May is vying for the Democratic nomination against St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell and Marine veteran Lucas Kunce.
The winner likely will face off against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley in the 2024 general election.
Other news
Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson has signed legislation to extend health care for new mothers and prohibit handheld phone use while driving.
Missouri Democratic Rep. Crystal Quade is running for governor in 2024. The House Democratic minority leader announced her campaign in a Sunday video.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has approved a close to $52 billion state budget that includes billions in funding to expand Interstate 70 across the state.
Missouri ordered to pay $242K for open records law violations while Josh Hawley was attorney general
A judge has ordered the Missouri attorney general’s office to pay $242,000 in legal fees for violations of the open records law that occurred when current U.S. Sen.
If elected, May or Bell would be among the first, if not the only, person of color elected to statewide office in Missouri. But Democrats face slim odds in the now Republican-dominated state.
Voters first elected May to the state Legislature in 2010.