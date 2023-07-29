This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the downtown San Francisco building that housed what was formally known as Twitter, now rebranded X by owner Elon Musk, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ logo on Twitter building sparks investigation
United States' Megan Rapinoe looks over the pitch before the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023.According to a count being kept by Outsports, a website that covers the LGBTQ sports community, there are at least 95 out members of the LGBTQ community competing in this year's tournament. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
LGBTQ+ at Women’s World Cup
A group of male U.S. Marine Corps recruits train with weighted ammo cans during a physical training exercise at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Parris Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Marines recruiting surges
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
Sports

Cejka leads Senior British Open despite his worst round so far

 
Share

BRIDGEND, Wales (AP) — Alex Cejka posted his worst score so far at the Senior British Open in windy conditions to take a one-shot lead into the final round after no player went under-par Saturday at Royal Porthcawl.

The German hit a 3-over 74 in the third round to follow a par-71 and an opening 3-under 68.

“It was a tough day for everybody,” said Cejka, who is chasing his third senior major championship title.

Cejka is at even-par overall and has a one-stroke lead over four players tied for second on 1 over, including overnight leader Steven Alker (76), Padraig Harrington (71), Vijay Singh (73) and Phillip Archer (71).

Other news
Spain's Jon Rahm reacts on the 18th green after putting during the final day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Zach Johnson’s US Ryder Cup captaincy isn’t getting any easier
United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Column: Golf’s majors delivered inspiring comebacks minus the drama
United States' Justin Thomas reacts after teeing off the 9th on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Thomas heads to Minnesota for the PGA Tour. The seniors and the LPGA have majors

Alker aced the par-3 15th with a 7-iron.

“Sometimes hole-in-ones are not good shots and go in but that was a good shot,” Alker said.

Bernhard Langer, who won the last time the Senior British Open was held at Royal Porthcawl in 2017, carded a 75 to tie for 11th at 4 over.

Defending champion Darren Clarke (73) is tied for 32nd.

The tournament is the last of five majors on the senior schedule. The winner gets into the British Open next year at Royal Troon.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports