Penn Hills Senior Center to offer course on managing chronic diseases

The Penn Hills Senior Center will host a six-week course to teach seniors how to manage chronic diseases.

The free program — Better Choices, Better Health — will focus on techniques to deal with chronic medical conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and arthritis.

Some of the skills taught include:

• Methods to use distraction to manage pain

• Relaxation and breathing techniques

• Guidelines about healthy eating

• How to communicate more effectively with family, friends and health professionals

• How to make weekly action plans and goals

The course was developed by a Stanford University professor, who also studied the outcomes of the program, according to the website. Those who have participated in it “demonstrated significant improvements in exercise ... and self-reported general health. They also spent fewer days in the hospital,” the website said.

It has been funded by United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania since 2010, according to Michael Smith, the Better Choices, Better Health coordinator. Smith said there are 15 organizations hosting the program in the Pittsburgh area this spring and that they try to keep the number of participants between 10 and 20 at each site.

Lena Natalia, a spokeswoman with the Penn Hills Senior Center, said the center has 10 signed up so far.

For more information, or to register for the program, call at 412-244-3405.

