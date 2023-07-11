FILE - An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Amazon Prime Day
File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 2023. Bank of America is being ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees imposed on customers, withholding reward bonuses explicitly promised to credit card customers, and misappropriating sensitive personal information to open accounts without customer knowledge or authorization. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Bank of America fined
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Microsoft Activision Blizzard
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after beating Poland's Iga Swiatek to win their women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
U.S. News

Man gets lengthy sentence for fatal shooting of Minnesota girl who was jumping on trampoline

D’Pree Shareef Robinson listens as stepmother Korrina Smith reads letters from Trinity Ottoson-Smith's friends about what her loss means to them Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Robinson was sentenced Tuesday to more than 37 years in prison for fatally shooting a 9-year-old Minnesota girl as she was jumping on a trampoline with friends. Robinson pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Ottoson-Smith. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)
1 of 6 | 

D’Pree Shareef Robinson listens as stepmother Korrina Smith reads letters from Trinity Ottoson-Smith’s friends about what her loss means to them Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Robinson was sentenced Tuesday to more than 37 years in prison for fatally shooting a 9-year-old Minnesota girl as she was jumping on a trampoline with friends. Robinson pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Ottoson-Smith. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
D’Pree Shareef Robinson listens as stepmother Korrina Smith reads letters from Trinity Ottoson-Smith's friends about what her loss means to them Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Robinson was sentenced Tuesday to more than 37 years in prison for fatally shooting a 9-year-old Minnesota girl as she was jumping on a trampoline with friends. Robinson pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Ottoson-Smith. He later tried unsuccessfully to withdraw the guilty plea. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)
2 of 6 | 

D’Pree Shareef Robinson listens as stepmother Korrina Smith reads letters from Trinity Ottoson-Smith’s friends about what her loss means to them Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Robinson was sentenced Tuesday to more than 37 years in prison for fatally shooting a 9-year-old Minnesota girl as she was jumping on a trampoline with friends. Robinson pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Ottoson-Smith. He later tried unsuccessfully to withdraw the guilty plea. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
D’Pree Shareef Robinson listens as Trinity Ottoson-Smith's father Raishawn Smith speaks about his daughter Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Robinson was sentenced Tuesday to more than 37 years in prison for fatally shooting the 9-year-old Minnesota girl as she was jumping on a trampoline with friends. Robinson pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Ottoson-Smith. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)
3 of 6 | 

D’Pree Shareef Robinson listens as Trinity Ottoson-Smith’s father Raishawn Smith speaks about his daughter Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Robinson was sentenced Tuesday to more than 37 years in prison for fatally shooting the 9-year-old Minnesota girl as she was jumping on a trampoline with friends. Robinson pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Ottoson-Smith. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trinity Ottoson-Smith's father Raishawn Smith, holds his favorite photo of her as he speaks about his daughter outside the courtroom Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Robinson was sentenced Tuesday to more than 37 years in prison for fatally shooting the 9-year-old Minnesota girl as she was jumping on a trampoline with friends. Robinson pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Ottoson-Smith. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
4 of 6 | 

Trinity Ottoson-Smith’s father Raishawn Smith, holds his favorite photo of her as he speaks about his daughter outside the courtroom Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Robinson was sentenced Tuesday to more than 37 years in prison for fatally shooting the 9-year-old Minnesota girl as she was jumping on a trampoline with friends. Robinson pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Ottoson-Smith. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sherrie Jennings, grandmother of Ladavionne Garrett Jr., who was one of three children shot in a span of weeks in North Minneapolis in the spring of 2021, speaks outside the courtroom Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. D’Pree Shareef Robinson was sentenced Tuesday to more than 37 years in prison for fatally shooting Tiffany Ottoson-Smith, 9, as she was jumping on a trampoline in 2021 with friends. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
5 of 6 | 

Sherrie Jennings, grandmother of Ladavionne Garrett Jr., who was one of three children shot in a span of weeks in North Minneapolis in the spring of 2021, speaks outside the courtroom Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. D’Pree Shareef Robinson was sentenced Tuesday to more than 37 years in prison for fatally shooting Tiffany Ottoson-Smith, 9, as she was jumping on a trampoline in 2021 with friends. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
D’Pree Shareef Robinson, 20, leaves the courtroom after being sentenced to more than 37 years in prison for fatally shooting 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. The girl was shot as she was jumping on a trampoline with friends. Robinson pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Ottoson-Smith. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)
6 of 6 | 

D’Pree Shareef Robinson, 20, leaves the courtroom after being sentenced to more than 37 years in prison for fatally shooting 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. The girl was shot as she was jumping on a trampoline with friends. Robinson pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Ottoson-Smith. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 37 years in prison for fatally shooting a 9-year-old Minnesota girl as she was jumping on a trampoline with friends.

D’Pree Shareef Robinson, 20, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Trinity Ottoson-Smith, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. He later tried unsuccessfully to withdraw the guilty plea.

A criminal complaint said Trinity died in a gang-related drive-by shooting. The trampoline in a backyard was in the line of fire between Robinson and intended targets, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said.

Other news
Officers and detectives gather at the scene where an inmate crashed a transport van after stealing it with a Marion County sheriff's deputy on-board Monday, July 10, 2023, just outside the Community Justice Campus in Indianapolis. Court documents released Tuesday say a jail inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, died Monday at a hospital following the attack. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Inmate used chain from handcuffs to strangle Indiana deputy during escape attempt, officials say
Officials say a jail inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van in Indianapolis used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt.
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women Sept. 6, 2017 in Corona, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday, July 7, 2023, that he will not fight a state appeals court decision that Van Houten should be let out on parole. (Stan Lim/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File)
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison
Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten has been released from a California prison after serving 53 years for two infamous murders.
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore presides over the House, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)
North Carolina medical marijuana bill likely dead for this year, House speaker says
A top North Carolina legislator says a bill that would legalize marijuana use for medicinal purposes is probably dead for the rest of this year’s General Assembly session.
Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing to consider his nomination to be Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Joint Chiefs nominee wins over lawmakers but faces uncertain fate because of senator’s hold
President Joe Biden’s pick to serve as America’s top military officer is warning senators of the difficulties posed by any potential conflict in Asia and describing how he would use lessons learned from the Ukraine war to help the U.S. military prepare.

The shooting in May 2021 was among three that summer in which children were struck in Minneapolis.

Several relatives and friends of Trinity attended the sentencing hearing. Her father and stepmother read letters from siblings and Trinity’s best friend, Avayla, whose birthday was being celebrated when Trinity was shot.

“I don’t have my best friend. Instead she’s above me,” Avayla’s letter read.