The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." (HBO via AP)
2023 Emmy nominations
Czech-born writer Milan Kundera looks on in this file photo taken in May 1968. Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris at the age of 94, Czech media said Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Pavel Vacha/CTK via AP)
Milan Kundera, renowned writer, dies
File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
Inflation drops to lowest point since early 2021
U.S. News

Man recaptured after running when deal cutting 16 years off murder sentence was revoked

By JEFFREY COLLINS
 
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police on Wednesday captured a man who had been on the run for 11 weeks after the South Carolina Supreme Court revoked an unannounced deal that cut 16 years off his 35-year murder sentence.

Jeroid Price was captured without violence at a New York City apartment after a tip to South Carolina investigators, the State Law Enforcement Division said in a statement. Additional details were not released.

Democratic state Rep. Todd Rutherford, who is Price’s lawyer, and prosecutor Byron Gipson agreed to ask a judge to cut Price’s sentence because he reported an escaped inmate serving a life sentence before the prisoner was missed and kept two guards from serious injuries during attacks. That is the only way a murder sentence can be reduced in South Carolina.

Other news
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster holds up an ignition interlock bill at a signing ceremony in Columbia, S.C., Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The state is expanding the number of drunk driving offenders who must install temporary breathalyzers before taking the wheel. (AP Photo/James Pollard)
Drunk driving convictions bring new ignition interlock requirements to South Carolina
South Carolina is expanding the number of drunk driving offenders who must install temporary breathalyzers before taking the wheel.
President Joe Biden speaks during a stop at a solar manufacturing company that's part of his "Bidenomics" rollout on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Biden makes his economic case in deep-red South Carolina, says his policies add jobs in GOP states
President Joe Biden visited South Carolina on Thursday to make the argument that even Republican-led states are gaining factory jobs under economic measures he pushed through Congress despite stiff GOP opposition.
Emergency personnel respond to a single-engine plane crash in the area of Barefoot Landing, in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Sunday, July 2, 2023. (Terri Richardson/The Sun News via AP)
A fiery plane crash in a South Carolina resort town killed all 5 people on board
Five people are dead after a single-engine plane crashed over the weekend in a South Carolina coastal resort town.
Man charged with murder in deaths of daughter, sister-in-law after 6 people found dead in house fire
Authorities in South Carolina say six people have been found dead after a house fire. The sheriff’s office says 33-year-old Ryan Lenard Manigo has been charged so far with two murder counts and attempted murder of the lone survivor.

But no public hearing was held on the deal, and the state Supreme Court ruled 3-2 to revoke the order in April. Authorities ordered Price to return to jail immediately, but he spent 11 weeks on the run, authorities said.

“He was aware the Supreme Court had made its ruling,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said at a news conference Wednesday.

Price’s release brought attention to the 2010 law allowing for prison sentences to be reduced when inmates provide information that protects the safety of prison employees and others.

The state Supreme Court promised to clarify rules and procedures for the law when they ordered Price back to prison on a 3-2 ruling on April 26, but justices have not released their order.

Justices said they didn’t like that the deal was kept secret, including from the parents of the man Price killed and the deputies who investigated the 2002 shooting death of Carl Smalls Jr. at a Columbia club.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Smalls’ parents shouted with joy when he called to tell them their son’s killer was back in police custody.

“The Smalls family has endured enough pain and they don’t want anymore victims to go through what they have,” Lott said in a statement. “It is unfortunate that so many resources were wasted on finding Price. Our criminal justice system has failed.”

The proceedings to let Price out early had to be kept secret because other prisoners would have tried to attack him if they knew he reported an escape and was helping guards, defense attorney Rutherford said.

Now Price is in danger because he has to go back to a prison system that couldn’t guarantee his safety in the first place, said Rutherford, who told reporters he lost touch with his client before the court ruling sending him back to prison.

“It is good to know Jeroid Price is safe from those outside who seek to do him harm. Now he has to worry about those in government who continue to heap harm on him,” Rutherford said in a statement.

Wilson said the state Attorney General’s Office is reviewing whether Price should face any charges for not turning himself in.

“Obviously he did not break out of prison. He was released legally but then he ran once the order releasing him was vacated,” Wilson said. “I want to look at this with our team and make a decision.”