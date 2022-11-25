Psychiatrist gets more prison time for assaulting patient

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient he was treating.

Gavin P. Meany, 41, was sentenced Wednesday to a term of 12¾ years after pleading guilty to four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. With credit for more than 20 months of incarceration, Meany is expected to serve slightly more than 6¾ years in prison and the balance on supervised release, the Star Tribune reported .

The female victim told investigators that she had been abused for five years by Meany who she was seeing for past sexual trauma and an eating disorder.

Meany was initially sentenced in September 2020 to a term of 7½ years, with five of those to be served in prison. The sentence also called for him to be on supervised release for life once his imprisonment ended.

But Meany won an appeal of his initial sentence claiming he was misled to believe that his supervised release would be 10 years and not for life. As it turned out, Meany’s second sentence was lengthier than his first, and he’s still on supervised release for life.