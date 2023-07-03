A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
World News

Dutch and Luxembourg PMs urge Serbia and Kosovo to defuse tensions under shadow of war in Ukraine

Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte listens to a question during a press conference after talks with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte listens to a question during a press conference after talks with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023.

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel speaks during a press conference after talks with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel speaks during a press conference after talks with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023.

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel speaks during a press conference after talks with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel speaks during a press conference after talks with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023.

Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during a press conference after talks with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during a press conference after talks with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023.

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, center, speaks during a press conference after talks with Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, center, speaks during a press conference after talks with Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023.

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, center, welcomes Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, center, welcomes Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023.

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, center, poses with Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, center, poses with Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023.

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, center, welcomes Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, center, welcomes Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023.

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, right, welcomes Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, center, and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, right, welcomes Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, center, and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023.

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, center, welcomes Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, center, welcomes Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023.

By JOVANA GEC
 
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The prime ministers of the Netherlands and Luxembourg on Monday urged Serbia and Kosovo to act to defuse recent tensions that have threatened to push the Balkan region into instability as Europe faces Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

Dutch PM Mark Rutte and Xavier Bettel, the Luxembourg PM, spoke after meeting Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade. Rutte and Bettel travel to Kosovo on Tuesday for meetings with top officials there.

“We cannot, both of us, emphasize enough how important it is that both Serbia and Kosovo take steps toward de-escalation and ultimately normalization of their relations through the EU-led dialogue,” said Rutte.

“This is crucial for the two countries themselves, first and foremost, but also for the entire region and Europe as a whole,” he added. “With a war raging between Russia and Ukraine on our continent, it’s more important than ever that we act together.”

Serbia and its former province Kosovo have been at odds for decades, with Belgrade refusing to recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence. Western efforts to resolve the crisis have increased recently, to avert possible instability in the Balkans as war ravages Ukraine.

Tensions between the two countries flared anew in May after Kosovo police seized local municipal buildings in Serb-majority northern Kosovo to install ethnic Albanian mayors who were elected in an April election that Serbs overwhelmingly boycotted.

Violent clashes injured 30 international peacekeepers and more than 50 ethnic Serbs, stirring fears of a renewal of the 1998-99 conflict that left more than 10,000 people dead, mostly Kosovar Albanians.

The U.S and the EU have pressed Serbia and Kosovo to take steps to lower tensions. Normalization of relations is the key condition for the two countries to move forward in their efforts to join the EU.

Bettel, too, called on the two sides to act.

“Words are good, actions are better,” he said. “And we need to advance on these topics and to show also that there is a wish of de-escalation.”

Vucic expressed hope that the two prime ministers’ visit to Serbia and Kosovo would help. “I promised that Serbia will do all it can to preserve peace and stability,” he said.

Washington and most EU nations have recognized Kosovo’s independence, while Russia and China have backed Serbia’s claim on the territory.

The 1998-99 war erupted when separatist ethnic Albanians rebelled against Serbia’s rule and Belgrade responded with a brutal crackdown. NATO bombing in 1999 forced Serbia to relinquish control but Belgrade has maintained Kosovo remains part of the country.