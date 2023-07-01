Thousands in Serbian capital protest pro-government TV station after 2 mass shootings in May

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
World News

Thousands in Serbian capital protest pro-government TV station after 2 mass shootings in May

People use the lights on their mobile phones during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Thousands of people rallied on Saturday outside a pro-government television station that the protesters say promotes a culture of violence and should be stripped off a nation-wide license in the wake of two mass shootings in May that stunned the Balkan nation. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
1 of 5 | 

People use the lights on their mobile phones during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Thousands of people rallied on Saturday outside a pro-government television station that the protesters say promotes a culture of violence and should be stripped off a nation-wide license in the wake of two mass shootings in May that stunned the Balkan nation. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
People use the lights on their mobile phones during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Thousands of people rallied on Saturday outside a pro-government television station that the protesters say promotes a culture of violence and should be stripped off a nation-wide license in the wake of two mass shootings in May that stunned the Balkan nation. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
2 of 5 | 

People use the lights on their mobile phones during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Thousands of people rallied on Saturday outside a pro-government television station that the protesters say promotes a culture of violence and should be stripped off a nation-wide license in the wake of two mass shootings in May that stunned the Balkan nation. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
People stand in front of the Pink TV building, draped in the colors of the Serbian flag, during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Thousands of people rallied outside the pro-government television station that the protesters say promotes a culture of violence and should be stripped off a nationwide license in the wake of two mass shootings in May that stunned the Balkan nation. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
3 of 5 | 

People stand in front of the Pink TV building, draped in the colors of the Serbian flag, during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Thousands of people rallied outside the pro-government television station that the protesters say promotes a culture of violence and should be stripped off a nationwide license in the wake of two mass shootings in May that stunned the Balkan nation. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Security personnel stand in front of the Pink TV building during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Thousands of people rallied outside the pro-government television station that the protesters say promotes a culture of violence and should be stripped off a nationwide license in the wake of two mass shootings in May that stunned the Balkan nation. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
4 of 5 | 

Security personnel stand in front of the Pink TV building during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Thousands of people rallied outside the pro-government television station that the protesters say promotes a culture of violence and should be stripped off a nationwide license in the wake of two mass shootings in May that stunned the Balkan nation. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Thousands of people march during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Thousands of people in Serbia rallied on Saturday outside a pro-government television station that the protesters say promotes a culture of violence and should be stripped off a nation-wide license in the wake of two mass shootings in May that stunned the Balkan nation. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
5 of 5 | 

Thousands of people march during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Thousands of people in Serbia rallied on Saturday outside a pro-government television station that the protesters say promotes a culture of violence and should be stripped off a nation-wide license in the wake of two mass shootings in May that stunned the Balkan nation. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JOVANA GEC
 
Share

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of people in Serbia’s capital rallied Saturday outside a pro-government TV station that protesters say promotes a culture of violence and should be stripped of its broadcasting license after two mass shootings stunned the Balkan nation.

The protest started outside the Serbian parliament building before thousands marched toward the Pink TV building located in a residential area of Belgrade that also hosts foreign embassies and residences. The protesters booed loudly in front of the station’s offices, chanted slogans against populist leader Aleksandar Vucic and his government, and threw toilet paper rolls at the building.

“This is a factory of evil that has been spewing poison for years,” said opposition politician Radomir Lazovic.

Other news
A protester carries a banner that reads "Give back the pensions that were stolen" in Serbian Cyrillic letters during a blockade of traffic on the main highway passing through Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, June 30, 2023. Protesters and opposition activists stopped traffic in several places around the country, following weeks of anti-govermnment protests that drew tens of thousands to the streets after two back-to-back mass shootings in early May. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
Opponents of Serbia’s populist leader block main highway to keep up pressure after weeks of protests
Opponents of Serbia’s populist government have blocked the country’s main highway as part of weeks-long protests that first started after mass shootings in early May, including the first ever school carnage in the Balkan country.
FILE - US soldiers, part of the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo KFOR guard a municipal building in the town of Leposavic, northern Kosovo, on May 29, 2023. The European Union has summoned the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo for emergency talks on Thursday June 22, 2023 to try to bring an end to a series of violent clashes near their border that is fueling fears of a return to open conflict. (AP Photo/Marjan Vucetic, File)
Kosovo’s prime minister offers to hold new elections in tense Serb-majority municipalities
Kosovo’s prime minister is offering to hold new mayoral elections in four Serb-majority municipalities in an effort to defuse tensions with neighboring Serbia that flared anew last month.
A Kosovo police officer guard as municipal building after Friday's violent clashes between police and ethnic Serbs, in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Serbia has condemned NATO-led peacekeepers stationed in neighboring Kosovo for their alleged failure to stop “brutal actions” by Kosovo police against ethnic Serbs. It said that its armed forces stationed near the border will remain on the highest state of alert until further notice. (AP Photo/Marjan Vucetic)
Serbia releases 3 Kosovo police officers after arrests fueled tensions between Balkan foes
A court in Serbia has released three police officers from Kosovo who were detained near the disputed border between the former war foes.
FILE - Serbian Army soldiers perform during a military exercise, at Batajnica Air Base near Belgrade, Serbia, on April 22, 2023. Serbia on Friday, June 23, 2023 reiterated the threat of an armed intervention in its former province of Kosovo, unless the NATO-led peacekeepers stationed there don't protect the minority Serbs there from "the great terror" of the Kosovo "regime." Serbian army chief-of-staff, Gen. Milan Mojsilovic, said that the military stands ready to fulfil its tasks "in accordance to the constitution" and orders from the army supreme commander, President Aleksandar Vucic. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)
Serbia again threatens armed intervention in Kosovo as tension escalates
Serbia has reiterated a threat to intervene militarily in its former province of Kosovo if NATO-led peacekeepers there fail to protect minority Serbs from what Belgrade calls the terrorist threat of Kosovo’s ethnic Albanian authorities.

Serbia’s populist authorities have rejected any responsibility for the May attacks. The president’s opponents, however, say hate speech and intolerance fueled by pro-government media and officials have helped foster violence in a society still reeling after a series of wars in the 1990s.

Protesters have called for measures to be taken against Pink TV and another commercial broadcaster, as well as pro-government tabloids, after the shootings on May 3-4 that left 18 people dead and 20 injured, many of them children.

The anti-government protesters also have demanded the ouster of key security officials and a media monitoring body during the street demonstrations — the biggest in years against Vucic and his government.

Vucic, a former ultranationalist who now says he wants Serbia to join the European Union but who has faced accusations of imposing increasingly autocratic rule, has dismissed the demands. Vucic has accused opposition leaders behind the rallies of exploiting the shooting tragedies to target him.

The shootings in May shocked Serbia, particularly because the first one happened in a Belgrade elementary school when a teenager used his father’s gun to open fire on his classmates. A day later a 20-year-old shot randomly at people in a rural area south of Belgrade.

Critics have cited Pink TV’s reality shows, with their violent scenes and appearances by crime figures and convicted war criminals as being among the reasons why the TV station should lose its national broadcasting permit.

Dozens of guards were deployed during Saturday’s protest outside the Pink TV building, which was covered in a huge Serbian flag. Smaller protests were also held Saturday in several towns and cities in other parts of Serbia following a blockade of main north-south highway on Friday.