Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest
Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning a point from Britain's Ryan Peniston during the first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Andy Murray gets a win at Wimbledon
A Palestinian man waves Palestinian and Syrian flags in front of an Israeli army vehicle during a military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold, in the occupied West Bank, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Palestinian health officials said at least 10 Palestinians were killed in the operation, which began Monday. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
The announcement of the social media app 'Threads' is displayed in Apple's US App Store seen on the screen of a smartphone in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter in a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (Christoph Dernbach/dpa via AP)
Rival Twitter app
Sergio Garcia misses out on British Open qualifying

Captain Sergio Garcia of Fireballs GC speaks to the media during a press conference after the first round of LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama on Friday, June 30, 2023, in San Roque, Spain. (Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP)

DEAL, England (AP) — Sergio Garcia will not play the British Open for the first time since 1997, failing to make it through local final qualifying that awarded 19 spots from four locations.

Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace, who holds the Open record with a 62, advanced from their qualifier at Royal Cinque Ports. They joined Laurie Canter as the only regular roster players from LIV Golf to qualify.

The British Open starts July 20 at Royal Liverpool.

Gordon Sargent hits from the bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Cameron Smith has strong finish at U.S. Open as he looks toward British Open title defense
Cameron Smith’s strong play during the final nine holes of the U.S. Open could give him a boost when he defends his British Open title next month.
First-place individual champion Talor Gooch, of RangeGoats GC, poses for a photo with the trophy after the final round of LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/LIV Golf via AP)
Gooch survives mid-round collapse to win LIV Australia
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Talor Gooch saw his double-digit overnight lead almost evaporate but rallied late to win the inaugural LIV Australia tournament Sunday at the Grange Golf Club.

Garcia was among three LIV Golf players who qualified for the U.S. Open last month. Garcia tied for 27th. Local qualifying was his only avenue to the British Open. The Spaniard started well at West Lancashire with a 67 but could only manage a 71 in the afternoon and missed out by three shots.

The biggest cheer at West Lancashire was for Matthew Jordan, who earned one of the five spots. Jordan has been a member at Royal Liverpool since he was 7. Also qualifying from West Lancashire was Alex Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of former U.S. open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

Canter led five qualifiers from Royal Porthcawl in Wales. In the qualifier at Dundonald Links north of Troon in Scotland, Graeme Robertson won a playoff to get the last of four spots.

Among LIV players who failed to qualify were Graeme McDowell, Anirban Lahiri, Jason Kokrak and Dean Burmester.

