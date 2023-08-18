PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico leaves the hospital after recovering from a head injury caused by a horse

MADRID (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico was discharged from the hospital on Friday, nearly three months after he sustained a head injury following an accident with a loose horse.

Rico was cleared to leave Hospital Virgen del Rocio in Seville after his recovery from the May 28 accident near the southern Spanish city, where Rico used to play for Sevilla. Rico was headed to a mass with his relatives when the accident happened.

The 29-year-old Rico joined PSG in 2020.

The hospital did not provide any information regarding Rico’s ability to return to playing.

