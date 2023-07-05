FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico out of intensive care unit 5 weeks after accident with loose horse

FILE - PSG's goalkeeper Sergio Rico holds the ball during the Champions League semifinal soccer match between RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Rico was discharged from an intensive care unit on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, five weeks after sustaining a head injury following an accident with a horse. (David Ramos/Pool Photo via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico was discharged from an intensive care unit on Wednesday, five weeks after sustaining a head injury following an accident with a loose horse.

Doctors said the PSG reserve goalkeeper will remain hospitalized and continue to receive medical attention in Seville. There was no timetable on when he could leave the hospital.

Doctors have not released details on his injury.

The 29-year-old Rico, who previously played for Sevilla, was injured when he was headed to a mass with his relatives and was struck by a loose horse.

