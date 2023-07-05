PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico out of intensive care unit 5 weeks after accident with loose horse
SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico was discharged from an intensive care unit on Wednesday, five weeks after sustaining a head injury following an accident with a loose horse.
Doctors said the PSG reserve goalkeeper will remain hospitalized and continue to receive medical attention in Seville. There was no timetable on when he could leave the hospital.
Doctors have not released details on his injury.
Other news
Paris Saint-Germain has fired coach Christophe Galtier after a disappointing season. Luis Enrique is expected to be announced as Galtier’s replacement later Wednesday.
Brazilian soccer star Neymar was fined more than $3.3 million for violating local environmental rules during renovations at his mansion in the city of Mangaratiba outside Rio de Janeiro.
A French prosecutor says Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has been summoned to stand trial in December as part of an investigation into racism allegations at his former club Nice.
Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema kicked off the transfer window in spectacular fashion and more of soccer’s biggest stars could also be on the mover.
The 29-year-old Rico, who previously played for Sevilla, was injured when he was headed to a mass with his relatives and was struck by a loose horse.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports