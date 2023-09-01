Ex-Proud Boys leaders sentenced
Taylor Swift tickets
YouTuber Ruby Franke arrested
Marijuana laws
Austin shooting
Sports

Amrabat leaving Fiorentina could be biggest deal on quiet transfer deadline day in Italy

By DANIELLA MATAR
 
Share

MILAN (AP) — With the top Serie A teams having completed most of their transfer business, the biggest move of Friday’s deadline day in Italy could be a player leaving the country.

Manchester United seems like the likely destination for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The English club is reportedly set to pay 10 million euros ($11 million) for an initial loan deal with an option to buy the Morocco international for a further 20 million euros ($22 million).

Amrabat was largely off the radar outside Italy before an outstanding World Cup. He was one of the players of the tournament, the shield for a Moroccan defense that didn’t concede a goal by an opposition player until the semifinals.

The 27-year-old Amrabat hasn’t featured in either of Fiorentina’s Serie A matches this season as a transfer away from the team looked ever more likely.

Other news
FILE - President of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales stands with Spain's Women's World Cup soccer team after being received by Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. The kiss by Luis Rubiales has unleashed a storm of fury over gender equality that almost marred the unprecedented victory but now looks set to go down as a milestone in both Spanish soccer history but also in women's rights.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, file)
Spain legal panel opens case against suspended soccer chief over World Cup kiss
FILE - Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after scoring during the Euro 2024 group H qualifying soccer match between Slovenia and Denmark at Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Monday, June 19, 2023. Manchester United has signed Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in a move that ends the Premier League club’s search for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File)
Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund set for debut
Barcelona's Ansu Fati gestures during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and Barcelona at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Ansu Fati joins Brighton on season-long loan from Barcelona

The Milan teams could wrap up a busy transfer window with deadline day signings.

Davy Klaassen flew into the Italian city for a medical at Inter Milan on Friday ahead of a potential free move from Ajax.

Inter had already signed Benjamin Pavard, Marcus Thuram and Yann Sommer.

City rival AC Milan was even busier in the offseason. The Rossoneri splashed the cash to bring in more than 10 new players, including United States internationals Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah.

Their summer spending may not be over as they are racing against the clock to sign another forward and are close to adding Rafa Mir on loan from Sevilla with an option to buy.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer