Six Nations: Furlong, Sexton back for Ireland vs. Scotland

Ireland's Mack Hansen, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth try during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Italy and Ireland, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong will make his first appearance of this year’s Six Nations rugby tournament while captain Jonathan Sexton is among the players returning to the Grand Slam-chasing team for the match against Scotland on Sunday.

Furlong’s return to fitness following a calf injury is a timely boost for Ireland after his back-up, Finlay Bealham, sustained a tournament-ending knee injury in the 34-20 victory over Italy in Rome in Round 3.

The British and Irish Lions tighthead has not played a competitive game since Dec. 3.

Sexton was rested for the win over the Italians while nursing a groin issue and was expected to make his return. Center Garry Ringrose also sat out the game because of a calf injury but was back in the team announced Friday.

There were six changes in total, with hooker Dan Sheehan, flanker Peter O’Mahony and scrum-half Conor Murray restored to the starting XV. Robbie Henshaw and Jamison Gibson-Park are in line for their first test outings since the autumn after being named on the bench.

Ireland has claimed successive bonus-point wins over Wales, France and Italy so far and leads by five points from second-place Scotland.

Jack Dempsey will make his first start for Scotland since switching his nationality from Australian last year. He is one of two changes to the team that lost to France in Round 3, with lock Jonny Gray coming in to replace the suspended Grant Gilchrist and play alongside his brother, Richie.

Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg will win his 100th cap.

Lineups:

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ben White; Jack Dempsey, Jamie Ritchie (captain), Matt Fagerson, Jonny Gray, Richie Gray, Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman. Reserves: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, Simon Berghan, Scott Cummings, Hamish Watson, Ali Price, Blair Kinghorn, Chris Harris.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (captain), Conor Murray; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Shehan, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Tom O’Toole, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw.

