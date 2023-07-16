Mexico's Santiago Gimenez kisses the winner's trophy after beating Panama 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Johnny Sexton gets 3-match ban but he can captain Ireland at Rugby World Cup

 
DUBLIN (AP) — Johnny Sexton will be free to captain Ireland at the Rugby World Cup in France after being handed a three-match ban for misconduct.

The 38-year-old Leinster fly-half will miss the warm-up fixtures against Italy, England and Samoa after admitting a European Professional Club Rugby misconduct charge leveled in the wake of the Heineken Champions Cup final defeat by La Rochelle on May 20.

Sexton, who was not playing in the game, went on to the pitch at the Aviva Stadium after the match — which Leinster lost 27-26 — and became involved in what appeared to be a heated exchange with South African referee Jaco Peyper and other match officials.

“The disciplinary committee found his behavior confrontational and aggressive towards and disrespectful of the match officials,” said a statement issued Sunday on behalf of the independent disciplinary commission. “His conduct was obviously unsportsmanlike and brought the sport of rugby union into disrepute.”

Sexton has been suspended with immediate effect and will miss the games against Italy on Aug. 5, England a fortnight later and Samoa on Aug. 26.

However, he will be available for Ireland’s opening World Cup fixture against Romania in Bordeaux on Sept. 9.

