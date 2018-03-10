South Idaho veterinarian accused of lewd conduct, sexual abuse of minor

MERIDIAN — A Meridian veterinarian accused of lewd conduct and sexually abusing a minor for over 10 years was arrested by Ada County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday night, according to the Meridian Police Department.

Craig D. Maloney is charged with five counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and five counts of sexual abuse of a minor under 16.

Police became aware of the alleged abuse by the victim’s father in December 2017, according to Meridian Police. Police say they gathered enough evidence to indicate the abuse allegedly began in 2008 when the victim was 5 and lasted until 2017.

Sexual abuse of a minor is punishable by no more than 25 years in prison, and lewd conduct with a minor is punishable by not more than a life sentence.

Meridian Police confirmed Maloney is a veterinarian. He owns Orchard Animal Hospital and Mountain View Animal Hospital, both in Boise, according to business entities on the Idaho Secretary of State website.