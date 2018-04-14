West Mifflin teacher pleads not guilty to institutional sexual assault of student

West Mifflin Area High School teacher James Horgan is denying the charge of institutional sexual assault against him despite police documents that say he admitted to having sex with a student in a classroom.

James Horgan, 45, of Upper St. Clair pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday.

According to charging documents filed against the teacher Monday, Horgan admitted to police that he had sex with a female student in the back of his classroom multiple times.

The illegal sexual contact happened at least four times, according to police.

The victim told officers the latest instance happened March 28.

Horgan’s lawyer Patrick Thomassey said he doesn’t know the extent of the alleged confession Horgan gave.

“Right now. I’m not clear on exactly what was said in the meeting that he had with the detectives,” Thomassey said. “Those are things that you sort out in litigation.”

Thomassey said his client is “obviously upset” and called the institutional sexual assault charge “career-ending.” Thomassey said Horgan has been a teacher for 22 years and had no previous criminal record.

Horgan has been placed on paid leave by the school district.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 19 in front of District Judge Richard Olasz.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.