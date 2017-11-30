Greensburg man charged with sexual assaults on two girls

Greensburg police charged a city man on Thursday with rape and other counts for alleged incidents involving two underage girls that spanned five years.

Other charges pending against Jack P. Bates, 44, include aggravated indecent assault on a child under 13 years old, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

Police allege that the assaults occurred between 2009 and 2013.

The victims’ mother approached police when the girls, who are now teenagers, recently disclosed the sexual assaults, according to court documents filed by Detective John Swank. The girls subsequently detailed the assaults during a police interview, he said.

Bates denied having sexual contact with either girl in an interview with Swank and Patrolman Justin Scalzo, court documents state.

District Judge James Albert ordered Bates be held in the county prison after failing to post $100,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled Dec. 7.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.