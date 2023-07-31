Pennsylvania governor says millions will go to help train workers for infrastructure projects

Carlos De Oliveira, center, an employee of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves a court appearance with attorney John Irving, left, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Miami. De Oliveira, Mar-a-Lago's property manager, was added last week to the indictment with Trump and the former president's valet, Walt Nauta, in the federal case alleging a plot to illegally keep top-secret records at Trump's Florida estate and thwart government efforts to retrieve them. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Mar-a-Lago manager appears in court
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, Monday, July 31, 2023. Idaho mother Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in a case that included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. (Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool)
Doomsday plot sentencing
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
US needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who was known for her powerful voice and live performances, were gathering with flowers to pay their respects to their idol at her funeral in Hong Kong on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Fans pay tribute to Coco Lee
U.S. News

Pennsylvania governor says millions will go to help train workers for infrastructure projects

FILE - Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 17, 2023. Pennsylvania will direct up to $400 million in federal money to reimburse organizations that train new infrastructure workers on the job, through an executive order signed by Gov. Shapiro on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

FILE - Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 17, 2023. Pennsylvania will direct up to $400 million in federal money to reimburse organizations that train new infrastructure workers on the job, through an executive order signed by Gov. Shapiro on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

 
Share

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania will direct up to $400 million in federal money over the next five years to reimburse organizations that train new infrastructure workers on the job, under an executive order signed Monday by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro.

A portion of the $19 billion that the state will receive from two federal programs for infrastructure projects will, under the governor’s order, fund the new training program.

Organizations doing infrastructure work — such as repairing roads and bridges, replacing lead pipes and expanding high speed internet — could receive up to $40,000 for each new worker they train. A maximum of $400,000 could be reimbursed through the program, which will be managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

The grants are meant to reimburse the cost of workers’ salaries and other training costs. Additionally, the money can be used to help employees with housing, child and dependent care, tools, uniforms, educational testing and transportation. The Shapiro administration aims to create 10,000 new jobs.

Shapiro said that reopening a collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia in less than two weeks showed “what’s possible when our highly skilled workers get to work and when we have their backs.”

“We need the workforce to be able to do it,” the governor said at a press conference in Pittsburgh. “So one of the biggest hurdles we face is having enough workers trained and ready for these kinds of projects at a time when we now have more money than ever before for this type of investment.”