U.S. News

Possible shark attacks prompt heightened patrols at New York’s Long Island beaches

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Two swimmers were apparently attacked by sharks off the shores of Long Island on Tuesday, a day after two others reported being attacked while enjoying the water at popular New York beaches.

At least one beach delayed opening to holiday revelers Tuesday, after officials said drones spotted some 50 sand sharks that morning near a popular beach park. When the beach reopened, swimmers were advised to stay close to shore.

“We want to make sure swimmers are safe,” Long Island State Parks Regional Director George Gorman told Newsday.

Other news
CORRECTS BYLINE TO PHIL MARCELO INSTEAD OF CHARLES KRUPA - FILE - A white shark swims across a sand bar off the Massachusetts coast of Cape Cod, Aug. 13, 2021. Recent shark bites in Florida and Hawaii and a suspected case in New Jersey have peaked interest in the age-old summer question of whether it's safe to go in the water. (AP Photo/Phil Marcelo, File)
Recent shark attacks are worrying beach-goers, yet experts say they’re very rare
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Recent shark bites in Florida and Hawaii and a suspected case in New Jersey have piqued interest in an age-old summer question for beachgoers — is it safe to go in the water?
In this image from a video, searchers on boats conduct an operation in waters in Elliston, Australia Saturday, May 13, 2023. Police continued to search Monday for remains of a 46-year-old surfer who was attacked by a shark off the south Australian coast two days earlier. (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP)
Pieces that may be from wetsuit, surfboard found after surfer attacked by shark off South Australia
SYDNEY (AP) — Searchers have found what appear to be pieces of the wetsuit and surfboard belonging to a 46-year-old surfer who was attacked by a shark off South Australia’s coast, and police said they were continuing to search for his remains Monday.
This undated photo released by the Marion County Sheriff's Office whos Deputy Tamieka White. White died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after being attacked in her Indianapolis home by a dog that also bit and wounded her 8-year-old son, authorities said Wednesday, May 10. (Marion County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Indiana sheriff’s deputy killed in dog attack that left her son, 8, wounded
Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy died after being attacked in her Indianapolis home by a dog that also bit and wounded her 8-year-old son.

The beach was closed once more after a possible shark sighting, but officials determined it was a dolphin.

After a spate of attacks last year, state parks officials have increased patrols and deployed more drones to scout the waters for possible danger.

“We did have a season last year where we had six swimmers bitten from sharks, so this has turned into a bit of a concern,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told WABC.

Tuesday’s incidents happened about 60 miles (95 kilometers) apart, including one off Fire Island Pines — not far from another attack the day before when a 15-year-old reported being bitten on one of his feet by a shark while surfing.

Earlier Monday, another 15-year-old girl was treated for an apparent shark bite to a leg.

“She didn’t see what bit her, the lifeguards didn’t know what bit her, the drone operator checked the area, we didn’t see,” Gorman said. “So we can’t definitively say what bit her.”

Tuesday’s shark encounters both occurred just before 2 p.m.

A 47-year-old man was in chest-deep water off Quogue Village Beach in the Hamptons when he felt an apparent bite to his right knee, Quogue police said. He told authorities that he did not see a shark.

As a precaution, Quogue police advised swimmers to stay out of the water until officials could assess the risks.

Soon after, miles (kilometers) away, a 49-year-old man reported having a hand bitten while swimming near Fire Island Pines Beach.

Despite the attacks, holiday revelers remained on the beach.

“That’s nature and maybe we are taking over their domain and they don’t like it,” 90-year-old Diana Fratello told WCBS.