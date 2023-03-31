Sharks prospect William Eklund undergoes shoulder surgery

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks prospect William Eklund underwent surgery on his left shoulder and will miss the rest of this season.

The Sharks said Friday that Eklund had the operation to repair a torn labrum after he got hurt in an AHL game last week. The Sharks said Eklund is expected to make a full recovery before the start of training camp next season in September.

The 20-year-old Eklund is San Jose’s top forward prospect after being drafted seventh overall in 2021. He spent most of this season in the minors, where he had 17 goals and 24 assists in 53 games for the San Jose Barracuda.

Eklund had a brief stint in the NHL in March with two goals and one assist in eight games for the Sharks.

