Sheffield United back in the EPL after 2-year absence

Sheffield United players greet fans at the end of the English FA Cup semi final soccer match between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Wembley stadium, in London, Saturday, April 22, 2023. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield United is headed back to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

Four days after getting beaten by Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals, the team nicknamed the Blades defeated West Bromwich Albion 2-0 on Wednesday to be guaranteed the second automatic promotion spot in the second-tier Championship.

Burnley will be promoted as the champion.

Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic scored the second-half goals for Sheffield United, which was in the Premier League between 2019-21.

