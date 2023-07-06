Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
In this image taken from video, smoke rises from a cargo ship early Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the port of Newark, New Jersey. Two firefighters were killed battling the blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside the ship carrying 5,000 cars at the port, Newark's fire chief said. (WABC-TV via AP)
2 NJ firefighters die battling cargo ship blaze
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson has ben placed on a cart during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills
Business

Shell CEO calls it ‘irresponsible’ to cut oil production now

FILE - Signs at a shell petrol station in London, on Feb. 2, 2023. The head of global energy giant Shell says it would be “irresponsible” to cut oil and gas production at a time when the world economy is still dependent on fossil fuels. In an interview with the BBC released Thursday, July 6, 2023, Shell CEO also refused to rule out moving the company’s headquarters and stock market listing from Britain to the United States. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — The head of global energy giant Shell says it would be “irresponsible” to cut oil and gas production at a time when the world economy is still dependent on fossil fuels.

In an interview with the BBC released Thursday, Shell CEO Wael Sawan also refused to rule out moving the company’s headquarters and stock market listing from Britain to the United States.

“The reality is, the energy system of today continues to desperately need oil and gas,” Sawan said. “And before we are able to let go of that, we need to make sure that we have developed the energy systems of the future — and we are not yet, collectively, moving at the pace (required for) that to happen.”

Other news
FILE - Members of Hong Kong teen activist Joshua Wong's new political party Demosisto is officially unveiled during a press conference in Hong Kong, Sunday, April 10, 2016. Hong Kong national security police on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, arrested four men on suspicion of conspiring to collude with foreign forces and commit acts with seditious intent, escalating a high-profile crackdown on dissidents in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Local media outlets are quoted saying the four were former members of the defunct pro-democracy party Demosisto. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
Hong Kong police arrest 4 men accused of supporting people overseas endangering national security
Hong Kong police have arrested four men they accused of providing financial support to people who fled overseas and are involved in activities endangering national security, escalating a high-profile crackdown on dissidents in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.
Britain's King Charles III, meets staff and patients at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, to celebrate 75 years of the NHS at NHS Lothian, as part of the first Holyrood Week since his coronation, Scotland, Tuesday July 4, 2023. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP)
Condition critical? Britain’s beloved but battered National Health Service turns 75
The U.K. is celebrating the 75th birthday of its beloved but increasingly creaky National Health Service.
FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London, on May 25, 2022. Britain’s House of Commons is likely to endorse a report that found Johnson lied to lawmakers about lockdown-flouting parties in his office. That would be a humiliating censure that would strip the former prime minister of his lifetime access to Parliament. Lawmakers on Monday, June 19, 2023 will debate a report by the Privileges Committee that found Johnson in contempt of Parliament, and are expected to approve its findings. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
UK police reopen partygate probe into lockdown-breaching Conservative ‘jingle and mingle’ bash
British police have reopened an investigation into lockdown-breaching government parties after viewing video of Conservative Party staffers dancing and drinking at a 2020 Christmas soiree.
FILE - A woman walks past an estate agent in London, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Homeowners and renters in the U.K. are facing further grim news as mortgage rates hit levels not seen since unfunded tax cuts announced by the government last fall spooked investors. Financial information company Moneyfacts says the average rate for a five-year fixed rate mortgage in the U.K. hit 6.01% on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 from 5.97% the previous day. It comes after the Bank of England has raised interest rates to a 15-year high to battle high inflation. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
UK mortgage rates spike to highest level since Truss tax plan spooked markets
Homeowners and renters in the U.K. are facing further grim news as mortgage rates hit levels not seen since unfunded tax cuts announced by the government last fall spooked investors.

The comments conflict with the recommendations of climate scientists and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has called on the fossil fuel industry to “drive, not obstruct” the transition to renewable energy. Burning fossil fuels is the biggest source of the carbon emissions blamed for global warming.

Even Sultan al-Jaber — who is head of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., one of the world’s largest oil producers, as well as president of this year’s U.N. climate talks — urged the oil and gas industry to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by or before 2050.

Guterres has said achieving the U.N.’s goal of limiting global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels was still possible, but only if countries accelerate their efforts to cut carbon emissions.

“Investing in new fossil fuels infrastructure is moral and economic madness,” Guterres said in April. “Such investments will soon be stranded assets — a blot on the landscape and a blight on investment portfolios.”

Sawan said he disagreed with that position.

“I think what would be dangerous and irresponsible is actually cutting out the oil and gas production so that the cost of living — as we saw just last year — starts to shoot up again,” he told the BBC.

Sawan added that the transition to renewable energy must be “globally responsible,” so that it doesn’t favor one part of the world over another.

As energy prices soared last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, wealthy countries bought up much of the world’s supply of liquefied natural gas, taking it away from places like Bangladesh and Pakistan, where children were forced to study by candlelight, he said.

Sawan took over as Shell’s chief executive in January. Under his predecessor, Ben van Beurden, the company set a target of eliminating net carbon emissions from both its operations and the products it sells by 2050.

Sawan also took aim at the British government’s shifting tax and energy policies, saying they risked making the U.K. a less attractive place to invest.

The U.K. last year introduced a temporary tax on the windfall profits of energy companies after Shell and British rival BP reported record earnings due to soaring gas and oil prices. That lifted the tax on profits from U.K. assets to 75% from 40%.

Sawan also noted that energy companies that list their shares in the U.S. tend to have a higher valuation than those in Britain.

Although he said Shell has no plans to leave London, he refused to rule out a future move.

“I would never rule out anything that could potentially create the right circumstances for the company and its shareholders,” he said. “Ultimately, I am in the service of shareholder value.”