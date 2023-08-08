Dillon County sheriff collapses and dies unexpectedly in his home

DILLON, S.C. (AP) — Dillon County Sheriff Douglas “Humbunny” Pernell died suddenly at his home Monday, according to the Dillon County Coroner’s office.

Pernell, 61, worked Monday and didn’t seem to have any problems before he collapsed in his home, Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said.

Pernell’s deputies and other law enforcement officers escorted the sheriff’s his body to Myrtle Beach for an autopsy and then back to Dillon County, the sheriff’s office said. Myrtle Beach is 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) southeast of Dillon.

Grimsley will review the autopsy results before releasing a cause of death.

Pernell worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years. He was elected Dillon County sheriff in 2020.

Under state law, Chief Deputy Larry Abraham will act as sheriff until the governor can appoint a new sheriff leading up to a special election.