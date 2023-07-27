United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
Severe storms in Michigan
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on, Oct. 28, 2021. U.S. Facebook users have one more month to apply for their share of a $725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta agreed to pay late last year. Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Facebook settlement: countdown to apply
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
Entertainment

Japanese pop star Shijiro Atae says he’s gay in an announcement that’s been warmly received by fans

Japanese pop star Shijiro Atae, rear center, poses with others during an announcement for a year-end TV music show in Tokyo on Nov. 24, 2010. Atae said he is gay in an emotional announcement at a fan event Wednesday, July 26, 2023, that was warmly welcomed in a country where the government does not recognize LGBTQ equality. (Kyodo News via AP)

Japanese pop star Shijiro Atae, rear center, poses with others during an announcement for a year-end TV music show in Tokyo on Nov. 24, 2010. Atae said he is gay in an emotional announcement at a fan event Wednesday, July 26, 2023, that was warmly welcomed in a country where the government does not recognize LGBTQ equality. (Kyodo News via AP)

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
 
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese pop star Shijiro Atae said he is gay in an emotional announcement at a fan event that was warmly welcomed in a country where the government does not recognize LGBTQ equality.

“What I’m going to tell you now may not be something you expect or hope to hear. Perhaps some of you may need time to understand,” Atae told fans at the event in Tokyo on Wednesday.

“For years, I struggled to accept a part of myself .. But now after all I have been through, I finally have the courage to open up to you about something,” he said. “I am a gay man.”

As he choked up, fans cheered, saying “hang in there!” and applauding.

Atae performed for 15 years in the hugely popular group AAA before it went on a hiatus in 2020. He’s been based in Los Angeles lately and is pursuing a solo career in the United States.

Atae’s revelation comes at a time of increased awareness and support for the rights of LGBTQ+ people in Japan.

The political party that has governed Japan for most of its postwar history is known for its conservatism and many lawmakers in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party oppose equal rights. Activists have increased their efforts to achieve an anti-discrimination law, but parliament in June passed a significantly weaker alternative that promotes awareness of sexual minorities without providing legal protections.

Atae posted on Instagram that admitting his sexuality took a long time and he worried he might be shunned from society and lose his career if he acknowledged being gay.

But, he overcame many of those struggles and realized “it is better, both for me and for the people I care about, including my fans, to accept who I truly am and tell you so,” Atae said. “I hope people who are struggling with the same feeling will find courage and know they are not alone.”

LGBTQ+ activists and supporters welcomed Atae’s announcement as a big encouragement for the community in Japan.

Sosuke Matsuoka, an LGBTQ+ activist who was at the event, said he got teary listening to Atae’s words. “If I heard his message when I was younger and struggling with my sexuality, it would have given me a big hope.” Matsuoka wrote in social media message that Atae’s coming out “would give courage to his peers and lead to a change of social mindset.”

Atae, 34, said he thought something was wrong with him when he was becoming aware of his sexuality as a teenager. Even as a pop idol with many fans, he felt isolated and thought about living overseas.

One day on a foreign trip, he saw men hugging and kissing in public and was shocked, but none of the people around them made an issue out of it.

“I felt I was not alone. I felt relieved,” Atae said. “I started feeling encouraged, thinking that there is a way that LGBTQ+ people deserve to live happily.”

It took more time to come to terms with his own sexuality, but he concluded “anyone has a right to just being oneself and live a happy life.”

Atae said he now has a clear message as an artist: to help all those who are struggling, and introduced his new single, “Into the Light.”

Atae said proceeds from the song will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations.