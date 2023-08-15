Trump indictment. Live updates
Explosion in the Dominican Republic
Michael Oher lawsuit
Wander Franco under investigation
Maui fires latest
World News

Ship sets sail from England to retrace Charles Darwin’s voyage nearly 200 years later

 
Share

PLYMOUTH, England (AP) — A schooner set sail Tuesday from the south coast of England to train and inspire a new generation of naturalists by retracing the voyage taken by a young Charles Darwin nearly 200 years ago that led to his theory of evolution.

The Dutch ship Oosterschelde was cheered as it left Plymouth on a two-year mission to work with future scientists who will study species discovered by Darwin and develop projects to save them.

The boat will serve as a floating laboratory on the sea and in port, where some 200 young naturalists and conservationists from around the world will meet along the way to take part take part in the project called Darwin200.

“This is about hope, it’s about future and it’s about changing the world,” said leader Stewart McPherson.

Other news
Taiwanese Vice President William Lai speaks before leaving for Paraguay at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Taiwan’s vice president leaves on Paraguay trip amid Chinese efforts to isolate the island
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva gives a statement to the media at the end of the Amazon Summit, at the Hangar Convention Center in Belem, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Belem hosted the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization that met to chart a common course for protection of the bioregion, and to address organized crime. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Brazil’s Lula unveils $200 billion infrastructure plan as skeptics caution about spending spree
Pink colored coffins featuring a Barbie motif are displayed at a funeral home in Ahuachapan, El Salvador, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. According to the funeral home manager, the idea was well received as a joyful atmosphere to the loss of a loved one. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)
A funeral home in El Salvador offers pink coffins with Barbie linings

McPherson said a group of mostly 18- to 25-year-olds “won’t let animals or plants fall off the cliff of extinction.”

Darwin set sail aboard the HMS Beagle in 1831 on a five-year voyage that passed around South America and went to Australia and New Zealand.

The ship will make its first landing in the Canary Islands and then cross the Atlantic to Brazil. It will sail down South America’s east coast and up its west coast and out to the Galapagos Islands where Darwin made some of his most important discoveries.

Sarah Darwin, a botanist, said she supports the mission for using her great-great-grandfather’s voyage to highlight environmental change. She said Charles Darwin’s greatest legacy was recognizing the place of humans in nature.

“I always think it is very much worth reminding ourselves on a daily basis that humans and the rest of the living world share a common origin,” she said. “Darwin was saying that 160 years ago, that we were related with all other nature. We’re not above it, we are part of nature.”

The boat will go to Australia and New Zealand before returning to South America and then crossing the Atlantic again to South Africa before returning to England.