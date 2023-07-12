Shohei Ohtani takes note of Seattle crowd asking for him to call Northwest home

FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Washington. Two Amtrak train cars derailed, but upright, inside a tunnel near Union Station. D.C. Fire and EMS evaluated one passenger and no other injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Amtrak derailment in Washington DC
Police and emergency vehicles are staged at Caesars Palace hotel-casino Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. A man has taken a woman hostage inside the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas police said Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Hostage freed after standoff at Vegas hotel
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
This photo provided by Samsung C&T Corp. shows giant panda Ai Bao and her twin cubs at an amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Friday, July 7, 2023. Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, last Friday at the Everland theme park near Seoul, the park’s operator, Samsung C&T resort group, said in a statement Tuesday. (Samsung C&T Corp. via AP)
Giant panda twins born in South Korea
Sports

Shohei Ohtani takes note of Seattle crowd asking for him to call Northwest home

American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, swings at a pitch in the fourth inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
1 of 8 | 

American League’s Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, swings at a pitch in the fourth inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, is greeted by National League's Luis Arraez, of the Miami Marlins, after advancing to second base on a wild pitch in the fourth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
2 of 8 | 

American League’s Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, is greeted by National League’s Luis Arraez, of the Miami Marlins, after advancing to second base on a wild pitch in the fourth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, (17) greets teammates before the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
3 of 8 | 

American League’s Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, (17) greets teammates before the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels (17), acknowledges the crowd after receiving the trophy for leading vote getter during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
4 of 8 | 

American League’s Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels (17), acknowledges the crowd after receiving the trophy for leading vote getter during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels (17), strikes out in the first inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
5 of 8 | 

American League’s Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels (17), strikes out in the first inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
American League Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, walks to the dugout during batting practice before the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
6 of 8 | 

American League Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, walks to the dugout during batting practice before the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A fan holds a sign for American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, as he walks during the All-Star Game red carpet show, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
7 of 8 | 

A fan holds a sign for American League’s Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, as he walks during the All-Star Game red carpet show, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A fan holds a sign for American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, as he walks during the All-Star Game red carpet show, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
8 of 8 | 

A fan holds a sign for American League’s Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, as he walks during the All-Star Game red carpet show, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By TIM BOOTH
 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had an entire stadium asking him in unison to come to Seattle in free agency.

“Never experienced anything like that, but I definitely heard it,” the two-position star said through his interpreter. “But I was trying to focus on my at-bat.”

Ohtani was the biggest star of the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, even if his appearance was rather uneventful. Ohtani struck out and walked in his two at-bats as the American League saw its nine-game win streak come to an end with a 3-2 loss to the National League.

Other news
National League's Elias Díaz (35), of the Colorado Rockies, holds up his MVP award after the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The National League won 3-2. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Rockies’ Elias Díaz becomes unlikely All-Star MVP, 3 1/2 years after cut loose by Pirates
Elias Díaz may be the most unlikely All-Star MVP. Just 3 1/2 years after Pittsburgh failed to offer a contract and allowed him to become a free agent, his go-ahead, two-run homer off Félix Bautista in the eighth inning lifted the National League over the American 3-2.
National League's Elias Díaz, of the Colorado Rockies (35), celebrates his two run home run with Nick Castellanos (8), of the Philadelphia Phillies, in the eighth inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
National League snaps All-Star Game losing streak, tops AL 3-2 behind Elias Díaz homer
Elias Díaz hit a two-run homer off Félix Bautista in the eighth inning, and the National League snapped a nine-game losing streak in the All-Star Game with a 3-2 win over the American League.
American League's Jordan Romano, of the Toronto Blue Jays, speaks during All-Star Game player availability, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Seattle. The All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Toronto closer Jordan Romano leaves All-Star Game with back tightness
Toronto closer Jordan Romano has left the All-Star Game because of back tightness. The 30-year-old right-hander relieved to start the seventh inning and retired Will Smith on a flyout.
Former Japan forward Kazuyoshi Miura, left, plays for Oliveirense in the second half of a football match against Academico de Viseu in Viseu, Portugal, on April 22, 2023. Miura, who is 56, has signed a new loan deal in Portugal, the second-tier club Oliveirense posted on social media on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)
Oldest pro soccer player Miura not ready to retire, set to play again in Portugal
The oldest professional soccer player has decided he’s not old enough to call it quits just yet. Striker Kazuyoshi Miura is 56.

But it was what happened while Ohtani was in the batters’ box that became notable.

With the Seattle crowd aware of Ohtani’s pending free agency this offseason, the stadium broke out into loud chants of “Come to Seattle! Come to Seattle!”

“Every time I come here the fans are passionate, they’re really into the game. So it’s very impressive,” Ohtani said. “I actually spent a couple offseasons in Seattle. So I like the city. It’s beautiful.”

They were impossible to miss and a little different than the loud pop he received during pregame introductions that was only topped by Seattle’s three representatives.

“I did talk to him a little bit but nothing specific about him coming to Seattle, just asked him a couple questions,” Seattle star Julio Rodríguez said. “But that was cool. That was a pretty interesting thing to see how the whole city came (together).”

Ohtani’s free agency this offseason was the buzz of the All-Star Game with some pondering whether a deal in the $600 million range could be possible for the two-way star.

“I think a lot of people are lobbying for Shohei, to tell you the truth. And that was a sign of affection and that they wanted him,” AL manager Dusty Baker said.

His future could become a topic sooner than later if the Angels continue to fade with Mike Trout sidelined by injury. The Angels entered the All-Star break losers of five straight and nine of 10 to drop below .500. The Angels said they have no intention of dealing Ohtani prior to the trade deadline, but that could change over the next few weeks.

“I’m not really going to change anything personally, just keep it the same,” Ohtani said. “I know we have a lot of injuries right now and we’re in a tough spot, but we need to hang in there because we got guys coming back soon. So try to hang in there and get as many wins until all the guys come back.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports