Ohtani leaves Angels game with blister after giving up consecutive homers

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani winds up during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani left the Los Angeles Angels’ game Tuesday against the San Diego Padres with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand.

The two-way star exited after giving up consecutive home runs to Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth with none out in the sixth inning.

The right-hander’s start had been pushed back a day due to a cracked fingernail. His velocity was down Tuesday, and he left trailing 5-1. Ohtani made the last out at the plate in the top of the sixth and it wasn’t immediately clear if he would remain in the lineup as the Angels’ designated hitter.

Other news
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, July 3, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Snell helps quiet Ohtani and Trout; Bogaerts hits 3-run shot in Padres’ 10-3 win over Angels
Blake Snell helped keep All-Star sluggers Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in the ballpark, and Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer that sent the disappointing San Diego Padres to a 10-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels.
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
June’s greatest Sho: A look back at Ohtani’s best month in the majors
Shohei Ohtani’s walkup music most of last season was the theme to “The Greatest Showman.” After the Los Angeles Angels star’s June, he should consider returning to it.
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ohtani hits the longest home run of his MLB career (493 feet) to reach 30 this season
Shohei Ohtani has hit a 493-foot home run — the longest of his major league career — to become the ninth player to reach 30 homers in a season by July 1.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds second after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohtani still hasn’t decided whether he will participate in the Home Run Derby
Shohei Ohtani already knows he is headed to the All-Star Game in two weeks. It remains unclear though whether he will take part in the Home Run Derby in Seattle on July 10.

He left his previous start as a pitcher but remained in the game as the DH and homered, giving him 10 strikeouts and two home runs in a 4-2 win against the Chicago White Sox.

Ohtani’s exit came several hours after the Angels learned they’ll be without fellow All-Star slugger Mike Trout for several weeks because of a broken left wrist.

Ohtani became a two-way All-Star for the third straight year when he was picked for the American League pitching staff by players on Sunday, 10 days after fans voted him to start at designated hitter. Also on Sunday, Ohtani and Trout homered in the same game for the 30th time, helping the Angels beat Arizona 5-2.

