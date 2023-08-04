Shohei Ohtani pulled by Angels after 4 scoreless innings with cramps in pitching hand

Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump indictment
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, with McElroy, a Black journalism professor, after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with professor
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as the former officers, all of whom are white, appeared in federal court. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault
Picketers demonstrate outside Disney studios on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
SAG-AFTRA strike
Sports

Shohei Ohtani pulled by Angels after 4 scoreless innings with cramps in pitching hand

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani prepares for the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani prepares for the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was pulled from the mound by the Los Angeles Angels after only four innings Thursday night due to cramping in his pitching hand and fingers.

The two-way superstar pitched scoreless three-hit ball with four strikeouts against the Seattle Mariners, and he had thrown only 59 pitches. Ohtani also had problems with cramps during the Angels’ just-completed trip, leaving consecutive games early with lower-body cramping.

Ohtani remained in the game at Angel Stadium as the Halos’ designated hitter.

The start was Ohtani’s shortest of the season, not counting a two-inning outing in Boston caused by a lengthy rain delay. He hadn’t pitched fewer than five innings in any other mound start since August 2022.

After Ohtani walked and advanced to third as the Angels’ designated hitter in the fourth, José Soriano relieved Ohtani on the mound to begin the fifth. Ohtani also singled in his first at-bat against Seattle’s Bryan Woo.

Ohtani struggled with a finger blister and a fingernail problem for a few starts earlier in the season, but those problems appeared to be gone last week when he threw a one-hitter in Detroit for his first major league shutout. He now has thrown 13 consecutive scoreless innings.

Ohtani is the frontrunner for his second AL MVP award after winning his second straight AL Player of the Month award this week.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB