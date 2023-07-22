Shohei Ohtani allows 4 homers for the first time in his major league career

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) makes a free kick to score a goal during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
Sports

Shohei Ohtani allows 4 homers for the first time in his major league career

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts as he leaves the field in the middle of the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
1 of 2 | 

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts as he leaves the field in the middle of the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after a home run hit by Pittsburgh Pirates' Henry Davis during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
2 of 2 | 

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after a home run hit by Pittsburgh Pirates’ Henry Davis during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By GREG BEACHAM
 
Share

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has allowed four homers in a game for the first time in the two-way superstar’s major league career with the Los Angeles Angels.

Rookie Henry Davis hit two of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ four homers off Ohtani on Friday night, connecting for solo shots in the fourth and sixth innings. Davis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, became the first major league player ever to hit two homers in the same game off Ohtani, and he also had an early single for a three-hit night.

Ji Man Choi and Jack Suwinski also connected off Ohtani, who had allowed three homers in only three of his 81 previous major league starts.

Other news
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Shohei Ohtani allows 4 homers for the first time, still gets the victory in Angels’ 8-5 win
Shohei Ohtani allowed four homers for the first time in his major league career while pitching six-hit ball into the seventh inning and earning the mound victory in the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-5 win over Pittsburgh.
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks celebrates with catcher Christian Bethancourt after the Rays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 in a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Zach Eflin pitches 7 crisp innings as Tampa Bay Rays beat Baltimore Orioles 3-0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings to become the AL’s third 11-game winner, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 on Friday night in a matchup of the top teams in the American League.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge speaks to reporters before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Judge on possibility of Ohtani breaking his AL home run mark: ‘Records are meant to be broken’
Aaron Judge says it would be exciting if Shohei Ohtani approaches the American League season home record the New York Yankees star set last year.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, greets players in the dugout prior to a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohtani’s RBI triple, Moniak’s big night propel Angels past slumping Yankees, 5-1
Shohei Ohtani had an RBI triple, Mickey Moniak hit a two-run homer and Patrick Sandoval pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees.

Ohtani pitched through his struggles and didn’t leave the game until the seventh inning. He got a standing ovation amid chants of “M-V-P! M-V-P!” from Angels fans in his final mound start at home before the major league trade deadline Aug. 1.

The Angels have said they’re unlikely to trade Ohtani if they’re in the postseason race at the deadline. Los Angeles had a 1-10 swoon around the All-Star break, but has won four of five since to keep their fans’ hopes alive.

All four of the Pirates’ homers off Ohtani left the yard from the fourth to the sixth inning, but the Angels also hit four homers of their own in that stretch to take an 8-5 lead.

Ohtani allowed five runs on six hits with nine strikeouts while pitching 6 1/3 innings for Los Angeles. Despite his struggles, he was in line for his eighth victory of the season.

Ohtani had five strikeouts in the first three innings, but Choi drilled a belt-high cutter into the elevated right field stands for the game’s first run in the fourth. Davis followed three pitches later with his third career homer, blasting an even worse breaking ball to deep left.

After the Angels scored five runs in the bottom half of the fourth, Suwinski trimmed the Pirates’ deficit to 5-4 with his 20th homer in the fifth. Los Angeles then added three more runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Davis homered again on Ohtani’s first pitch of the sixth.

Ohtani also scored two early runs for the Angels, drawing two walks and reaching base again on a strikeout with a wild pitch. He drew a third walk in the seventh when Pirates reliever Angel Perdomo received a pitch timer violation on a full count.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports