Shohei Ohtani first AL pitcher in nearly 60 years to homer twice, strike out 10, Angels beat ChiSox

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
Sports

Shohei Ohtani first AL pitcher in nearly 60 years to homer twice, strike out 10, Angels beat ChiSox

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
1 of 8 | 

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
2 of 8 | 

Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he heads to third after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
3 of 8 | 

Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he heads to third after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, second from right, gets a pat on the back from catcher Chad Wallach, left, as he is taken out during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
4 of 8 | 

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, second from right, gets a pat on the back from catcher Chad Wallach, left, as he is taken out during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani checks the ball during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
5 of 8 | 

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani checks the ball during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels' Luis Rengifo dives into second while attempting to steal during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. Rengifo was tagged out on the play. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
6 of 8 | 

Los Angeles Angels’ Luis Rengifo dives into second while attempting to steal during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. Rengifo was tagged out on the play. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox shortstop Elvis Andrus fields a ball hit by Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Drury during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. Drury was thrown out at first on the play. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
7 of 8 | 

Chicago White Sox shortstop Elvis Andrus fields a ball hit by Los Angeles Angels’ Brandon Drury during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. Drury was thrown out at first on the play. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
8 of 8 | 

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JOE REEDY
 
Share

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s combination of power and pitching is unmatched by any player in baseball.

On Tuesday, the superstar from Japan used them to accomplish something that had not been done by an American League pitcher in nearly 60 years.

Ohtani hit two homers and struck out 10 Chicago batters in the Los Angeles Angels’ 4-2 victory over the White Sox, adding another extraordinary performance in what has been one of his best months since coming to the majors in 2018.

Other news
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Trout, Ohtani give Angels 2-1 walk-off win over White Sox
Mike Trout scored on a game-ending wild pitch, Shohei Ohtani hit his 26th home run, and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Chicago White Sox 2-1.
Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien races around third base on his way to score a run in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
AL West-leading Rangers still looking strong after deGrom’s season-ending injury
It may take more than an injury to Jacob deGrom to knock the Texas Rangers out of first place. DeGrom is done for the season after Tommy John surgery, but the Rangers still lead the AL West by 5 1/2 games over Houston and by six over the Los Angeles Angels.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, right, holds the home run hat as manager Phil Nevin stands next to him, after Mike Trout hit a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 23, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Ohtani hits MLB-best 25th homer, goes back-to-back with Trout, but Díaz rallies Rockies past Angels
Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout hit back-to-back homers at Coors Field, but Elias Díaz’s go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning rallied the Colorado Rockies past the Los Angeles Angels 7-4.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) waits to bat during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr elected to start in MLB All-Star Game
Two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. were elected to start in the July 11 All-Star Game at Seattle’s Safeco Field.

“We’re seeing things every day that we’ve never seen before and you try not to take it for granted. I don’t think many of us do,” manager Phil Nevin said.

Ohtani, who leads the majors with 28 home runs, hit solo shots in the first and seventh innings, the first time he has gone deep twice while also pitching. The second blast came after he threw 6 1/3 innings, but came out because of a cracked fingernail.

“It was a small crack before the game and gradually got worse. I came out of the game before it got too bad so the plan is to go on schedule,” Ohtani said through his interpreter.

The last AL player before Ohtani to hit at least two homers and strike out at least 10 was Cleveland’s Pedro Ramos on July 31, 1963. That came in the nightcap of a doubleheader against the Angels.

It has been done four other times in the majors: by Baltimore’s Milt Pappas (1961), Philadelphia’s Rick Wise (1971), San Francisco’s Madison Bumgarner (2017) and Arizona’s Zack Greinke (2019).

“The first one came in a good spot to give us the lead. The second one gave us an insurance run,” Ohtani said.

Ohtani (7-3) struck out at least 10 for the sixth time in 16 starts and allowed one run on four hits and two walks. He leads the majors in opponent batting average (.180) and is third in strikeouts with 127.

Ohtani’s 3.02 ERA nearly mirrors his batting average, which is .304 after he went 3-for-3 with a walk.

“He’s extremely talented. He’s probably the best player in the game. He was tough to hit and he’s tough to pitch to,” Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said.

The last AL starting pitcher to hit multiple home runs was Boston’s Sonny Siebert on Sept. 2, 1971, against Baltimore. The designated hitter was introduced to the league two years later.

“Every game somehow seems to get even crazier watching him play,” catcher Chad Wallach said. “To watch him pitch like that and then go hit two homers, it somehow still surprises you every time.”

Mike Moustakas had two hits and an RBI in his second start since being acquired from Colorado Saturday night.

Carlos Estevez picked up his 20th save despite allowing the first four White Sox batters to reach in the ninth and giving up an RBI single to Andrew Vaughn. Estevez then struck out Seby Zavala and induced a game-ending double-play grounder from Elvis Andrus.

Eloy Jimenez had three hits for the White Sox, who have dropped four of six. Gavin Sheets had an RBI single in the seventh inning.

Ohtani drove a 95 mph fastball from Michael Kopech (3-7) in the first 418 feet into the elevated stands in right-center. It was the ninth time in his career and fourth time this season he homered while also on the mound.

His homer to right-center off Touki Toussaint in the seventh was his fourth homer in five games, extended the Halos’ advantage to 3-1 and gave Ohtani his third multi-homer game this season. Ohtani has 13 homers this month, which ties the franchise record for June.

Ohtani, who also had 13 home runs in June 2021, shares that mark with Albert Pujols (2015) and Tim Salmon (1996).

The Angels extended their lead to 2-0 in the fourth. Luis Rengifo hit a one-out triple into the right-field corner and scored two batters later on David Fletcher’s grounder.

“I feel like we’re in a really good spot right now. We played a good game last night and tonight obviously. We need to stack up as many wins as possible going into the All-Star break,” Ohtani said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Liam Hendriks (right elbow inflammation) will play catch Wednesday for first time since going on the injured list on June 11.

Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon (left wrist contusion) took batting practice for the first time in a week. ... RHP Ben Joyce (ulnar neuritis) was playing catch and throwing from flat ground.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.41 ERA) is 3-1 in eight career starts vs. the Angels.

Angels: RHP Jaime Barria (2-2, 2.14 ERA) will make his first start since June 13.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports