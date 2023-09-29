Dianne Feinstein
Angels star Shohei Ohtani finishes with the best-selling jersey in MLB this season

A fan poses for photos with a display showing the image of Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani before the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani sits in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Fans take pictures with the large image of Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani before the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. thanks the crowd for a standing ovation after he stole second base against the Chicago Cubs during the 10th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta. It was Acuña's 70th stolen base of the season. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge returns to the dugout after being struck out by Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. gestures toward teammates after hitting a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts gestures after his RBI single against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Noah Davis in the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s soaring popularity was even more evident when it came to jersey sales.

Ohtani had the best-selling jersey in Major League Baseball this season, the first time a Japanese player finished in the top spot. The league and the Players Association released its top-20 list Friday, with rankings based on sales of Nike jerseys since Opening Day on MLBShop.com.

The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star beat out Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr., Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Houston’s Jose Altuve, Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez, Atlanta’s Matt Olson, Houston’s Alex Bregman and Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels rounded out the top 10. Trout has finished in the top 10 every year since his rookie season in 2012.

Ohtani finished in the top 10 twice before (2018, 2021), but hadn’t come close to being No. 1.

He’s the favorite to earn American League MVP honors after hitting .304, with 44 homers, 95 RBIs, eight triples and 20 steals. The right-hander also went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts on the mound.

A pending free agent, Ohtani had elbow surgery last week and was shut down for much of the season’s final month because of an oblique injury.

Ohtani and nine others in the top 20 were born outside of the United States. They represent Canada, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Japan, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

