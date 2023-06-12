Teen, 2 men wounded in shooting at Chicago commuter train station

CHICAGO (AP) — A teenager and two young men have been wounded during a shooting at a commuter train station on Chicago’s South Side.

A 19-year-old was shot in his hand and leg after running inside the CTA Red Line station about 2:40 p.m. Sunday following a fight with another person, Chicago police said.

An 18-year-old was shot in his arm, while a 16-year-old was shot in his shoulder, arm and lower back.

The 16-year-old was in critical condition at a hospital. The two younger gunshot victims were in the area when the shooting started and not believed to be part of the initial fight, police told reporters.

A 44-year-old woman fell during the commotion and was hurt.

No arrests have been reported.

CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said any available security video from the station will be shared with police.