Texas police find 8 people injured by shooting at El Paso party, news report says

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
U.S. News

Texas police find 8 people injured by shooting at El Paso party, news report says

 
Share

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A shooting at a party in Texas wounded eight people on Friday night, according to a news report.

Police in El Paso said the shooting happened on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club in the city’s Upper Valley area around 9:45 p.m., KVIA-TV reported.

No information was immediately available about the victims but KVIA reported that police said they were transported to a hospital.

Other news
FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during a press conference at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, on July 3, 2023. The four parties that make up Prime Minister Mark Rutte's ruling coalition are in tense talks over ways to rein in migration, amid speculation the thorny issue could bring down the administration and force a general election. Rutte, the Netherlands’ longest serving premier, presided over late-night meetings Wednesday and Thursday that failed to broker a deal. More talks were planned for Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
The Dutch prime minister is handing his resignation to the king after his coalition collapsed
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is visiting the king to turn in the resignation of his four-party coalition and set the deeply divided Netherlands on track for a general election later this year.
People offer prayers for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Zojoji temple in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Japan marked first anniversary of the death of Abe who was shot while giving an outdoor campaign speech.(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Japanese leaders mark one year since the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe
Japanese political and business leaders are marking one year since the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe.
Former Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the President's palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Grybauskaite has earned a reputation as the "Baltic Iron Lady" for her resolute leadership and bluntness, particularly regarding Russia, she was one of few European leaders who warned of Russian interference in eastern Europe even before Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
NATO summit host Lithuania is a small country with a loud voice, especially when it comes to Russia
One of the smallest members of NATO is preparing to hold one of the most important summits in the alliance’s 74-year history.
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)
4 militants attack a police station and kill 2 security forces in southeast Iran, state TV says
Iran’s state TV says four militants attacked a police station with grenades in the country’s southeast.

An El Paso Fire Department dispatcher told the station that three victims suffered serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries, while the conditions of the other two were not immediately known.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made, KVIA reported.

The combined communications division of the El Paso Police Department and fire department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.