Woman fatally shot at Home Depot store in Florida, suspect is in custody

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A man opened fire inside a Home Depot store in the Florida Panhandle on Friday, killing a woman, authorities said.

Deputies and police officers responding to the store in Pensacola found the woman fatally shot. Two other people had minor injuries, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later. The shooter and the victim knew each other, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This shooting wasn’t random,” the sheriff’s office said.

A spokeswoman for Home Depot said the victim was a third-party contractor.

No further details were immediately provided.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the victim was a third-party contractor and not a Home Depot employee.