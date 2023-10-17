Israel-Hamas war
2 people accused of helping Holyoke shooting suspect arrested as mother whose baby died recovers

 
HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — Two more people have been charged in connection with a shooting investigation in Holyoke, Massachusetts, during which a pregnant woman on a bus was hit by gunfire and delivered a baby that later died.

On Monday, Jay Marie Rosado-Rosario, 29, was arraigned on a charge of accessory after the fact — murder, and her bail was set at $5,000, the Hampden County District Attorney’s office said in a news release. Her next court date is scheduled for Nov. 17.

Jose Galarza, 31, was scheduled to be arraigned on the same charge Tuesday.

Attorney information was not immediately available for them, according to online court records.

Rosado-Rosario and Galarza are accused of helping Kermith Alvarez, 28, of Holyoke, who was named as a suspect last week and has not been found.

Meanwhile, the woman who was shot is still in the hospital recovering.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” Selena Santana told WWLP-TV. “I wasn’t doing anything. I wasn’t running in the streets, I was with my family, running an errand for my oldest son, and to have my baby taken away … it’s not fair, it’s not fair.”

A total of five people have been named by prosecutors following the Oct. 4 shooting. Johnluis Sanchez, 30, and Alejandro Ramos, 22, both of Holyoke, were arraigned last week on murder charges. Sanchez was shot during the incident and was hospitalized. They pleaded not guilty.

Police responding to the shooting said it appeared three male suspects were involved in an altercation before gunshots were fired. Santana was shot while seated on a public bus passing through the area and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, investigators said.

The infant was delivered in the hospital but later died.

“When I woke up I was in the hospital bed with tube in my throat and the first thing I did was go looking for my stomach and I didn’t feel him in my stomach,” Santana told the station. “I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t talk because of the tube and I had to write on paper asking, ‘Where’s my son?,’ if he was alive.”