Arkansas officers shot and injured a parolee who fired at them at a motel, authorities say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas authorities are investigating after law enforcement officers shot and injured a parolee who fired at them at a Little Rock motel.

The Department of Corrections said officers with the Division of Community Correction were serving a warrant on the parolee at a motel on Bankhead Drive near the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport on Monday morning. The department said the parolee pulled a handgun and fired at the officers, who returned fire and shot him in the torso.

The parolee, who was not identified, was being treated at a Little Rock hospital. The department did not say what the parolee’s condition was.

Police said none of the officers were injured. State Police are investigating the shooting.

The department said the parolee was a Level 3 sex offender who had warrants on charges of theft of property, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.