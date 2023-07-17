Arkansas officers shot and injured a parolee who fired at them at a motel, authorities say

FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley walks across the field before an NFL wild-card football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. Barkley and the Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the Monday, July 17, 2023, deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Saquon Barkley’s franchise tag deadline
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
Arkansas officers shot and injured a parolee who fired at them at a motel, authorities say

 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas authorities are investigating after law enforcement officers shot and injured a parolee who fired at them at a Little Rock motel.

The Department of Corrections said officers with the Division of Community Correction were serving a warrant on the parolee at a motel on Bankhead Drive near the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport on Monday morning. The department said the parolee pulled a handgun and fired at the officers, who returned fire and shot him in the torso.

The parolee, who was not identified, was being treated at a Little Rock hospital. The department did not say what the parolee’s condition was.

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony, June 21, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Youngkin’s administration says that as the Republican governor weighs whether to restore the civil rights of convicted felons who have served their time, he is considering at least some of the specifics of the crimes that led to their incarceration. Some of the factors were outlined in a Monday, July 17, 2023, letter sent by an administration official to the Virginia NAACP. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Virginia says governor weighs circumstances of crimes in deciding on restoring felons’ voting rights
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration says that as he weighs whether to restore the civil rights of convicted felons who have served their time, he is considering at least some of the circumstances of their crimes.
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Northwestern has fired Fitzgerald Monday, July 10, 2023, amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university's reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Former Northwestern football players hire civil rights attorney to investigate hazing
Eight former Northwestern football players have retained attorneys following a hazing scandal that led to the firing of coach Pat Fitzgerald.
A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Jurors weighing fate of Pittsburgh synagogue killer hear of the devastation he left behind
A prosecutor is asking jurors to impose a death sentence on the gunman who killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue, saying Robert Bowers targeted them because of their faith and has never once expressed remorse.
FILE - Connecticut state Rep. Maryam Khan, second from right, with her right arm in a sling and surrounded by friends, family and fellow lawmakers, in Hartford, Conn., Thursday July 6, 2023, gives a harrowing account of her attack last month as she left a Muslim prayer service. Prosecutors added felony charges including sexual assault Monday, July 17, against Andrey Desmond, who is accused of attacking Connecticut's first Muslim state representative after a prayer service, but did not file hate crime allegations demanded by the lawmaker's supporters. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh, File)
Officials file more charges, but not hate crimes, against man accused of attacking Muslim lawmaker
A prosecutor has added felony charges, including attempted sexual assault, against a man accused of attacking Connecticut’s first Muslim state representative after a prayer service.

Police said none of the officers were injured. State Police are investigating the shooting.

The department said the parolee was a Level 3 sex offender who had warrants on charges of theft of property, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.