Phoenix officer shot but expected to survive, police say

PHOENIX (AP) — A police officer was shot and wounded Friday morning near a Phoenix neighborhood but expected to survive, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department described the shooting on Twitter as a violent and unprovoked attack but did not immediately release further information, including details about what led to the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.

The officer, who has not been identified, was being treated at a hospital.

“Doctors’ initial assessment is that the injuries are non-life-threatening,” the police department announced in a tweet.

The shooting occurred around 9:45 a.m., KPHO-TV reported .