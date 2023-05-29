Shooting in park outside stadium sends 8 to hospitals, 1 teen critically hurt

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in a parking lot outside a stadium where young people had gathered left eight people injured, one critically, over the weekend.

Police in Chester said the gunfire occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the lot outside Subaru Park, where the Philadelphia Union play. Witnesses said about 100 young people had gathered in the lot to celebrate the approaching end of the school year and the holiday. Some victims appeared to have been injured fleeing the gunfire, officials said.

The Delaware County city’s police commissioner, Steven Gretsky, told reporters that eight people were taken to the hospital. All of them had been released Monday afternoon, except for a 17-year-old youth who was in critical condition, Gretsky said.

The shooting occurred hours after the Union’s affiliate team, Union II, played a 7 p.m. game against Crew II at the stadium along the Delaware River.

A team spokesperson said officials were “saddened” by the violence and noted that it occurred “hours after a second-team match had ended and occurred in an outer parking lot area on the opposite side of the bridge that had not been open for the game.”