U.S. News

Police say barricaded man who shot 2 relatives and fired at officers arrested after 13-hour standoff

 
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man who barricaded himself inside a home in Worcester after shooting two of his family members and then firing at police was arrested Friday night after a day-long standoff, police said.

The family members managed to get away and were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. None of the responding officers were struck, according to investigators.

Police were called before 9 a.m. Friday and were trying to take the man into custody when “he fired rounds at the officers, thankfully not striking any of them. At that point he ran back into the house,” Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha said. Hostage negotiators and a mental health clinician were also at the scene.

Other news
FILE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa, of Zimbabwe, attends a session at the Africa Pavilion at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Nov. 7, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.Zimbabwe’s main opposition party went to court Saturday, July 8, 2023 to challenge a police decision to ban it holding a rally in the buildup to what will be highly scrutinized elections next month. The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party has been told it cannot hold the gathering in the town of Bindura north of the capital Harare on Sunday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
Zimbabwe’s main opposition party goes to court to challenge a police decision to ban its rally
Zimbabwe’s main opposition party has gone to court to challenge a police decision to ban a rally it wants to hold in the buildup to what will be highly scrutinized elections next month.
Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
The rain returns to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament
The rain returned to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court tournament. Only one match was completed before play was suspended on all outside courts.
Protesters march toward the Japanese Embassy during rally against the Japanese government's decision to release treated radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Koreans protest Japan’s plans to release treated wastewater from damaged Fukushima plant
Hundreds of people have marched in South Korea’s capital demanding Japan scrap its plans to release treated wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant.
Migrants from Eritrea, Libya and Sudan crowd the deck of a wooden boat as they wait to be assisted by aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms, in the Mediterranean sea, about 30 miles north of Libya, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra)
A Libyan court sentences 3 people to prison terms over human trafficking
A court in the Libyan capital has sentenced three people to harsh prison terms on charges of human trafficking.

More than 12 hours later, the man, who was alone in the home, was taken into custody, officials said.