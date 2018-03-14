FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Rahmael Holt to be arraigned Tuesday in Officer Brian Shaw shooting case

The man accused of fatally shooting New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw last year is scheduled to appear in a Westmoreland County courtroom Tuesday morning for an arraignment hearing.

Rahmael Sal Holt, 29, of Natrona is accused of first-degree murder for shooting Shaw following a Nov. 17 traffic stop on Leishman Avenue.

District Attorney John Peck said last month he will seek the death penalty against Holt, who is the latest man charged in Westmoreland County with fatally shooting a police officer.

Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Court officials said Holt, who is being held in Westmoreland County Prison without bond, will be brought into the courtroom before Common Pleas Judge Rita Hathaway and given documents that detail the charges against him.

His arraignment comes four days after a Westmoreland jury acquitted a New Florence man of murder charges in connection with the November 2015 fatal shooting of St. Clair Township police Officer Lloyd Reed.

Holt is accused of firing at Shaw as he chased him down the street after the traffic stop and was arrested in Pittsburgh after a four-day manhunt.

After a preliminary hearing in December, Holt’s lawyer, Justin John-Earl Ketchel, claimed his client was a passenger and that it was the man driving the sport-utility vehicle that Shaw intended to stop who fired the shot that killed the officer.

Holt’s case is just the latest in which local police officers were targeted by shooters.

Shetler, 33, of New Florence claimed he acted in self-defense when he fired three shots from a high-powered hunting rife at 54-year-old Reed, who was in uniform and responded to a domestic violence call.

In that case, after six days of testimony and more than 20 hours of deliberations over two days, the jury found Shetler not guilty of first-degree and third-degree murder. Shetler remained in jail Monday in lieu of a $100,000 bond set after the same jury convicted him of stealing a truck during his attempted getaway afetr the shooting.

A Westmoreland County jury in December acquitted a Monroeville man of attempting to kill four police officers who pursued him for 22 miles through Murrysville. As they arrived at a dead end near the Kiskiminetas River in Bell Township and chased Joshua Jesse on foot, police claimed he raised a gun and fired once. Police fired back and hit Jesse 10 times. No police officers were injured.

Jesse was found not guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault and other charges.

In another incident, a Westmoreland jury convicted a Colorado man of attempted murder and other offenses for shooting at police officers outside a Murrysville convenience store on Route 22 in 2016.

Jesse Callender, 28, is serving a 40-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of firing three shots at officers who responded to a call about an attempted robbery from a clerk at the Marathon gas station. None of the police officers was hit. Callender was wounded in the shooting.

A Penn Township man is scheduled to go on trial in March on charges that he shot at police officers through a wall. Police claim Jody Martz, 52, fired a rifle as they responded to a call alleging that he assaulted women in the home during a party.

Martz is facing charges of attempted murder and other offenses.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.