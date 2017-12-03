Monroeville man’s trial in 2014 police chase, shootout starts Monday

Jury selection is scheduled Monday for a Monroeville man accused of firing a shot at police in Bell about 3 years ago after refusing to submit to a mental health evaluation.

Joshua Benjamin Jesse, now 44, is accused of leading local and state police on a high-speed chase that ended in a hail of gunshots Sept. 17, 2014, along Stefaniak Drive.

Jesse was critically injured after allegedly shooting at officers. Police said the 30-mile chase started at Route 22 and School Road in Murrysville, going through Washington Township and into Bell.

When police tried to stop him at Routes 819 and 66 in Washington Township, he turned his pickup onto Stefaniak Drive, police said.

At a dead end, Jesse jumped out of his truck, allegedly carrying a handgun, and was confronted by four officers from various local departments.

Police fired a Taser at him, but they allege he pointed the revolver at officers and fired.

Three officers fired back. Jesse was critically wounded but survived.

He is charged with one count of criminal attempted homicide and four counts of assault on law enforcement officers, Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck said.

Defense attorney Jeff Monzo said Jesse didn’t have a prior criminal record.

Jesse is on electronic monitoring in his home. Monzo said Jesse had a job.

Jesse’s trial has been rescheduled about 10 times, the first in 2015. Court records show he is represented by his third attorney.

According to the court administrator’s office, Judge Rita Hathaway is scheduled to preside over the case.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.