Authorities release name of man shot and killed in West Mifflin

Authorities on Tuesday identified a man who was shot and killed over the weekend in West Mifflin.

Brashaun Green, 21, was pronounced dead about 6:17 p.m. Monday at a hospital, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The shooting happened about 4:10 p.m. at the Mifflin Estates housing complex, according to Allegheny County police, who are investigating the incident.

West Mifflin police responded to the housing complex for a report of shots fired and found Green, of McKeesport, in the hallway of one of the buildings, police said. He’d been shot multiple times.

Police are asking anyone who heard or saw the shooting to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.