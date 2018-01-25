Man shot in hand in Homestead on Wednesday night during drive-by shooting

A man was shot in the hand Wednesday in Homestead in what witnesses described as a drive-by shooting, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 6:30 p.m. near Maple and E. 16th streets, Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs said.

First-responders found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hand, according to the Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit, which is leading the investigation.

The victim — whose identity was not released — was taken to a nearby hospital and was in stable condition, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw a gold or tan car pass by the area with one person firing shots from the back of the car, police said.

Officials urged anyone with information to call the county’s tipline at 833-ALL-TIPS (833-255-8477).

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or on Twitter @NewsNatasha.