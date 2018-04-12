Driver with gunshot wound crashes on Route 65 near West End Bridge

A motorist with a gunshot wound crashed on Route 65 and was hospitalized in critical condition Monday night, according to Pittsburgh police.

The man was driving in the southbound lanes of Ohio River Boulevard about 7:21 p.m. when a witness saw his vehicle swerve and crash into the center barrier, about a quarter-mile before the West End Bridge exit.

Responding officers found the man had been shot. Paramedics took him to Allegheny General Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The southbound lanes were temporarily closed.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or shooting is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.