Arrest warrant issued in Duquesne shooting

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday night for a man accused of wounding another man in Duquesne on Friday, Allegheny County Police said.

Elijah Lewis-White, 26, no address given, is accused of shooting a 29-year-old man just after 10 p.m. along South Fifth Street in Duquesne.

The man was shot numerous times. He was reportedly in critical but stable condition at a Pittsburgh hospital, police said.

Detectives obtained a warrant to arrest Lewis-White and charged him with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Lewis-White is 5-foot-6 with a medium build. Anyone seeing him should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.