Arrest warrant issued in shooting death of Pittsburgh honors student

Pittsburgh police have issued an arrest warrant in connection with the fatal shooting last year of a Pittsburgh high school honors student.

Rashawn Gibson was gunned down during an altercation along Glen Mawr Street in Sheraden in December. The 17-year-old was an honors student at Brashear High School and was making plans to attend college.

Emere Mason, 18, of Sheraden is wanted on charges of homicide and carrying a firearm without a license, court records show.

