Arrest warrant issued in shooting death of Pittsburgh honors student
Pittsburgh police have issued an arrest warrant in connection with the fatal shooting last year of a Pittsburgh high school honors student.
Rashawn Gibson was gunned down during an altercation along Glen Mawr Street in Sheraden in December. The 17-year-old was an honors student at Brashear High School and was making plans to attend college.
Emere Mason, 18, of Sheraden is wanted on charges of homicide and carrying a firearm without a license, court records show.
Other news
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.
Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song has pitched a perfect inning for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the United States Navy.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Michael Conforto left Wednesday night at Toronto after an inning because of a tight left hamstring.
Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.