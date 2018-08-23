Man wounded in Homewood South shooting

A man was critically injured in a shooting Sunday in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood, according to city police.

Officers found the man lying on Brushton Avenue near Frankstown Avenue at 2:10 a.m. after receiving a Shot Spotter notification, assistant public information officer Alicia George said in a news release. He had multiple gunshot wounds and police learned he had been shot in the 7700 block of Frankstown Avenue and ran to where he was found.

The man was being treated at a hospital, George said. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 412-323-7800